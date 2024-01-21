Buffs grind out tough win over No. 6 USC
As McKenzie Forbes’ tying layup attempt with under 5 seconds to go hit the glass, the crowd of over 8,000 fans at the CU Events Center gasped. When Forbes’ shot careened off the rim into the hands of Aaronette Vonleh, the place erupted.
After a gritty, see-saw battle, No. 3 Colorado (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12) knocked off No. 6 USC, 63-59, with a gritty performance in which the values of its program — defense and rebounding — stole the show.
“I’m really, really proud of our team,” head coach JR Payne said postgame. “We haven't played a ton of really close games this year where every single possession was crucial, but our veterans totally led us down the stretch of the game. They were communicating, sort of next level things, like who has the jump ball on a tie up? How many fouls do they have to give? Who do we want to get the ball to get fouled? Just lots of really high level thinking at the end of the game, so I’m just really proud of these guys for having that. That mindset down the stretch allowed us to be able to win the game.”
The first quarter was the JuJu Watkins Show right from the beginning. The star freshman scored or assisted on USC’s first 11 points, using a variety of drives and pull up jumpers and allowing the Trojans (13-3, 3-3 Pac-12) to jump out to an early lead. On the other end, the Buffs struggled to get good looks from the perimeter, but Quay Miller was dominant inside with eight first quarter points to keep the Buffs within striking distance.
In the second quarter, Colorado’s attention to detail against USC’s freshman phenom really began to perk up. The Buffs increased their ball pressure, sent more help and made Watkins’ life a lot more difficult on the offensive end. After scoring 12 in the first quarter, Watkins was limited to just two points on 0-for-5 shooting in the second.
“She’s a great one-on-one scorer,” Kindyll Wetta said of Watkins. “She’s gonna hit shots, even if you have a great defensive possession. You can’t get frustrated. You just gotta keep getting in her space.”
In her place, Trojans guard Taylor Bigby stepped up her game, scoring eight second-quarter points and getting to the free-throw line at will. On the other end, the Buffs continued to struggle with turnovers and missed shots, but between Miller, Jaylyn Sherrod and Frida Formann, they were able to scrape together enough scores to take a 32-30 lead into the break.
The Trojans appeared to take control at the start of the second half, when a pair of three-pointers by McKenzie Forbes sparked an 8-0 run that gave them a 6-point lead, but as the Buffs have all year, they weathered the storm. Colorado quickly hunkered down and battled its way back as Miller’s huge day on the offensive end continued. The senior knocked down a pair of 3s of her own to tie it back up at 40, and the Buffs continued to play aggressive defense that gave them a two-point lead heading to the final frame.
“I know that my team and my coaches trust me taking the shot,” Miller said. “So I just did what felt comfortable. Habits and confidence. When you have that, there’s nobody that can tell you not to shoot the ball or do what you need to do to go off.”
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams trading blows on both ends. With just under 6 minutes left, Sherrod smartly stepped in front of Watkins, who was receiving a pass at midcourt, and drew the charge to give the USC star her fifth foul, ending her afternoon early.
With the score tied at 56 in the final minutes, it was Jaylyn Sherrod making the play for the Buffs. The senior guard drove the lane, drew a double team and found Vonleh for the go ahead bucket, one that would prove to be decisive in the Buffs’ victory. After a series of free throws and a Trojans’ 3, Forbes’ layup just rimmed out and the Buffs were able to escape.
Miller was the star for Colorado throughout, collecting her seventh double-double of the season with 19 points and seven rebounds. Sherrod was right behind her with 17, and despite finishing with a season-low one assist, it was a big one.
For USC, Watkins finished with 20 points, but only had eight on 2-for-12 shooting after the first quarter before fouling out. Kindyll Wetta spent much of the day hounding Watkins, forcing her into tough shots and making her give the ball up. Bigby and Forbes stepped up to try and pull out the road win, with 14 and 11 points respectively, but it wasn’t quite enough.
“I just want the world to know that Kindyll Wetta is the best defender in America,” Payne said. “She is tough, she is fearless, she has cat quick hands, she is disruptive, she can guard without fouling. She is totally annoying on defense to her opponent. We already knew that we wanted Kindyll on that matchup for all of the reasons I just described.”
The Buffs now get some time off after a busy weekend before heading out on the road again. They’ll be back in action on Friday, Jan. 26 against Oregon State in Corvallis. Tipoff will be at 8 p.m. MST.