As McKenzie Forbes’ tying layup attempt with under 5 seconds to go hit the glass, the crowd of over 8,000 fans at the CU Events Center gasped. When Forbes’ shot careened off the rim into the hands of Aaronette Vonleh, the place erupted.

After a gritty, see-saw battle, No. 3 Colorado (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12) knocked off No. 6 USC, 63-59, with a gritty performance in which the values of its program — defense and rebounding — stole the show.

“I’m really, really proud of our team,” head coach JR Payne said postgame. “We haven't played a ton of really close games this year where every single possession was crucial, but our veterans totally led us down the stretch of the game. They were communicating, sort of next level things, like who has the jump ball on a tie up? How many fouls do they have to give? Who do we want to get the ball to get fouled? Just lots of really high level thinking at the end of the game, so I’m just really proud of these guys for having that. That mindset down the stretch allowed us to be able to win the game.”

The first quarter was the JuJu Watkins Show right from the beginning. The star freshman scored or assisted on USC’s first 11 points, using a variety of drives and pull up jumpers and allowing the Trojans (13-3, 3-3 Pac-12) to jump out to an early lead. On the other end, the Buffs struggled to get good looks from the perimeter, but Quay Miller was dominant inside with eight first quarter points to keep the Buffs within striking distance.

In the second quarter, Colorado’s attention to detail against USC’s freshman phenom really began to perk up. The Buffs increased their ball pressure, sent more help and made Watkins’ life a lot more difficult on the offensive end. After scoring 12 in the first quarter, Watkins was limited to just two points on 0-for-5 shooting in the second.

“She’s a great one-on-one scorer,” Kindyll Wetta said of Watkins. “She’s gonna hit shots, even if you have a great defensive possession. You can’t get frustrated. You just gotta keep getting in her space.”

In her place, Trojans guard Taylor Bigby stepped up her game, scoring eight second-quarter points and getting to the free-throw line at will. On the other end, the Buffs continued to struggle with turnovers and missed shots, but between Miller, Jaylyn Sherrod and Frida Formann, they were able to scrape together enough scores to take a 32-30 lead into the break.