With the Buffs expecting (and receiving) big things in the recruiting department as the weekend went on, more good news, albeit a bit delayed, came in the form of four-star 2020 CB Christian Gonzalez announcing his commitment to Colorado.

In front of over 49,000 fans this two weekends ago, Colorado took down Stanford, 16-13, breaking a five-game losing streak. The victory was well-timed, as it was in front of a massive group of targeted recruits and CU commits.

“This is what the Lord says— your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: “I am the Lord your God, who teaches you what is best for you, who directs you in the way you should go.” Isaiah 48:17 #Committed 🐃 @Coach_mtucker @Coach_TTillman @CoachChev6 pic.twitter.com/CGhrOhnpOA

Gonzalez attended the Colorado/Stanford game unofficially, coming out with (now) fellow CU commit Keith Miller III. The two players both hail from The Colony, TX. and are high school teammates.

Gonzalez was a CU target over the spring and summer and was recruited by Darrin Chiaverini. Gonzalez conducted an OV to Boulder during mid-summer but ended up committing to Purdue in early August.

But the Buffs no doubt stayed in contact with him, even after he committed, continuing to express interest in him. When news broke that Gonzalez would be in Boulder for the game — unofficial visits are not paid for by the university, so put simply, if he paid out of pocket to get out to a game, that at the minimum was a good sign for Mel Tucker and Co. being able to flip him.

And, as Gonzalez just announced, flip him Colorado did indeed.

Shoutouts should be delivered to Miller, who no doubt played a pivotal role in swaying Gonzalez and to an extent, getting him back out to Boulder. There's also Carson Lee, who picked up Gonzalez, Miller and family members from Denver International Airport when they arrived.

Gonzalez, at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, was a highly coveted DB recruit who had offers from over 30 schools, including Alabama, Florida, Minnesota, Notre Dame and many, many more.

He joins Brenden Rice and Ashaad Clayton as the third four-star recruit to commit to the 2020 class.