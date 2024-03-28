Colorado came into this season with high hopes and expectations.

Those aspirations sprouted from their surprise run to the Sweet 16 a year ago. The Buffs beat No. 3 seed Duke in Durham on their way to the second weekend, where they were knocked off by 2-seed Iowa in Seattle. This year, they want to take it a step further.

After beating Kansas State on the road in the round of 32, the Buffs are back at that same stage once again with the chance to reach the lofty goals they set many months ago. The opponent? It is Iowa once again, this time as a top seed, back in the Sweet 16 to take on the Buffs.

“I just think it’s really cool. They return almost everybody, we return almost everybody,” Colorado head coach JR Payne said of the rematch. “So in a lot of ways, two very similar teams. I think it was one of the best games of the tournament last year. So I think everybody will go back and rewatch the film and figure out what worked, what didn’t work. Of course, there’s been a lot of games since that one, so I think both teams are also different in some ways. So just gonna try and figure out and analyze how we can take advantage of any perceived weaknesses they have and I’m sure they’ll be doing the same for us.”

The Buffs were right in that contest last season, even leading by a point at the half, but some Caitlin Clark magic, a few key contributions from her supporting cast, and a lot of Colorado foul trouble caught up to them in an 87-77 loss.