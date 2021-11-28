Buffs edge Stanford, 80-76, to pick up first Pac-12 Conference win

Even at this early point into the 2021-2022 campaign, the Buffaloes (6-1, 1-0 Pac-12) have played their fair share of close games. The Buffs' 80-76 win over Stanford Sunday to open up Pac-12 league play became the fourth game of the year for CU that has been decided by four or less points.

Senior Evan Battey dropped a career-high 22 points against Stanford and in doing so became just the 38th CU men's basketball player to score 1,000 career points (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Colorado trailed by as much as 11 in the first half but came back to take a five-point lead by halftime. The Buffaloes build a seven-point lead around the time of the under-11 media timeout but down the stretch of the second half, Stanford, which shot a clean 50% (26-o-f-52) from the floor Sunday, kept things often within a lone basket. Even after a Tristan da Silva three-pointer with 1:49 made things 73-66 in favor of CU, the Cardinal kept battling, with the score reading 75-73 Buffs with 36 seconds left. Stanford's Harrison Ingram went on to hit a critical three-pointer with 13 seconds left, making the score 78-76, with the Buffaloes clinging to their short lead. Ultimately, CU hit seven of its eight free throws in the final 63 minutes, without question when it mattered most. Keeshawn Barthelemy, quiet offensive for most of the night, scored eight of his 10 points via the charity stripe, with six of his eight made free throws coming in the final 1:03 of the game. All things considered, with some tough games on the immediate horizon, starting with Wednesday's game at No. 2 UCLA up first, followed by a visit from No. 15 Tennessee next Saturday, handling business against Stanford and winning another close one should serve as a good platform from which to build on. “I think it gives us confidence," Tad Boyle said after the game. "We talked about it at the 4-minute media timeout — I think the score was tied. I was like, ‘Guys, we’ve been here before. (In) five of six games, we’ve been in this situation. (Stanford) hasn’t been in a lot of close games. Each close game you win, you become a little bit more confident down the stretch.

Evan Battey joins the 1,000-point club, scores a career-high 22 points...

Evan Battey did a good deal of the heavy lifting offensively speaking for CU Sunday, as he scored a career-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and was also a perfect 4-of-4 from downtown. In the second half, Battey hit a jumper that served as points No. 1,000 and 1,001 in his collegiate career. He becomes the 38th player in Colorado mens' basketball program history to eclipse 1,000 points and notably, the fourth member of CU's Class of 2017 to do so, joining the McKinley Wright IV, D'Shawn Schwartz and Tyler Bey. "It was special," Battey said, "It's better to do it at home than on the road, but I can't really find the words — I'm just wanting to get wins. I came in not worrying about the individual stats themselves. I just want to win games. It's good and all — I'm very happy with it — but I'm focused on the next game."



Tristan da Silva scored 13 points Sunday and was tasked with guarding Stanford freshman Harrison Ingram, a former five-star recruit (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Key defensive matchup: Tristan da Silva vs. Harrison Ingram...

While Elijah Parquet has established a reputation as Colorado's premiere perimeter defender, it was da Silva who had arguably the toughest defensive assignment on the night in guarding Stanford freshman Harrison Ingram. Ingram, a 6-foot-7 forward from Dallas, Texas, is a former five-star recruit ranked as the No. 15 player in the nation by Rivals upon signing with the Cardinal. Coming into Sunday's game, he'd averaged 12.7 points per game on the season. Da Silva, who guarded him primarily on the night, held him to 3-of-13 shooting with eight total points. "Coach told us he's a great player. You can see it out there — he's one of (Stanford') leading scorers, rebounder and assists guys," da Silva said. "He's a big key to their success. It's even more important that we lock in on defense and try to make it as tough on him as possible. I tried to do that." Da Silva also had s nice offensive contribution to match what he did on defense. His four assists were a team-best and he was 4-of-7 from the floor with 13 total points. "I thought Tristan da Silva's defensive effort against (Ingram) — he's a tough matchup, but it's nice when you have a 6-foot-10 guy who can guard him."

Jabari Walker produced his fourth double-double (12 points, 13 rebounds) vs. the Cardinal (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Jabari Walker and K.J. Simpson with key contributions...