Buffs edge Arizona & Maryland to keep Cherokee Trail's Travis Gray home

Colorado, despite being the latecomer to the recruitment of Cherokee Trail offensive tackle Travis Gray , have landed a commitment from the 6-foot-7, 295-pounder after offering him in late June.

Gray gives the Buffs their first in-state commitment for the Class of 2022 and the third offensive lineman to join the fold, following Hattiesburg, Miss. natives McKale Boley and Carter Edwards.

Most of Colorado's recruiting action over the last month has been centered around the trenches; four of CU's last five commits are either offensive or defensive linemen.

For Jedd Fisch and Arizona, Gray's decision certainly must sting, as the Wildcats were among the first Power Five programs to offer and begin courting him, the latter of which culminated with a June official visit to Tucson.

Gray never took an official visit with the Buffaloes; his offer from CU came via Mitch Rodrigue only in late June, when Gray worked out in front of him and some of Colorado's coaches on campus.

From there, he penciled in an unofficial visit at Colorado with the intention of getting to know Karl Dorrell a bit ore in addition to diving deeper into CU's Leeds School of Business, in which he plans to enroll.

Back in early July, Gray announced on Twitter that he'd commit by Aug. 31 at the latest.

Seeing as his Aug. 4 pledge came on the heels of his unofficial visit with the Buffs, one can only speculate that things went pretty well.

While Gray has always maintained that his father, Lamarr, never prodded him overly hard about attending CU, it's been well-documented the elder Gray was a senior outside linebacker for Colorado when the Buffs won a National Championship in 1990.

Thus, continuing the Gray family legacy in Boulder was something he probably took into consideration as he approached a decision day.

Gray wanting to stay close to his trainer, none other than Matt McChesney over at Six Zero Strength + Fitness also likely played a significant role in his decision.

Gray has made it clear that he'll continue to learn from McChesney even when he enters the college ranks; going to CU and having McChesney right down the road, so to speak, would present the easiest way to keep sharpening his tools at Six Zero.

All in all, Gray provides a local nice addition for the Buffs, who emphasized recruiting offensive tackles this recruiting cycle.