Buffs dish out three offers, all to Lone Star State prospects
Colorado recently issued a small handful of offers, the recipients of which all hail from Texas. Here's a look at who the Buffs have offered plus some accompanying notes.
1. LJ Johnson
L.J. Johnson is a four-star 2021 RB out of Cypress, TX.. He is the No. 4 running back in the nation for his class and No. 9 recruit in Texas, standing at 5-foot-10, and 205 pounds.
A recruit who has racked up significant SEC and Big 10 interest, he very well may eclipse 35 offers when all is said and done.
Speed, vision, power — all are on display via his highlight tape.
Beyond blessed to have received an offer from The University of Colorado! pic.twitter.com/9yCnhzk6e6— LJ Johnson Jr (@LJ_Johnson_Jr) March 24, 2020
2. Canon Boone
Canon Boone is a 2021 OT from Kemah, TX. His offer comes courtesy of Mitch Rodrigue. Boone's recruitment is still in the launching stage, as the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder has scholarships on the line from Dartmouth, Nevada, Pennsylvania, UTSA and Virginia Tech.
While his offer list remains concise, his Ivy League interest is intriguing itself. This kid is a solid blocker that moves defenders against their will.
#AGTG enjoyed a conversation with @mrodrigue70 and am honored to receive an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at @CUBuffsFootball #GoBuffs @samspiegs @Perroni247 @simplyCoachO @DemetricDWarren @Rivalsfbcamps @justamom48XOS @DickinsonFB @NextLevelD1 pic.twitter.com/jhUhQAIxmQ— Canon Boone (@CanonBoone75) March 24, 2020
3. Matthew Wykoff
Matthew Wykoff is a three-star 2021 OT who stands at 6-foot-6, weighing 290 pounds. He's from Magnolia, TX and has attracted offers from over 30 schools; seven Pac-12 institutions (ASU, Arizona, USC, Cal, Stanford and Utah) plus Auburn, Penn State, Texas and Tennessee, to name a few others.
Wykoff is a college-sized and capable athlete. No wonder every college coach and their grandma is after his services.
Excited to receive an offer from Colorado University. pic.twitter.com/jwsfdtk8Yf— Matthew Wykoff (@WykoffMatthew) March 24, 2020