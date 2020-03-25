News More News
Buffs dish out three offers, all to Lone Star State prospects

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Colorado recently issued a small handful of offers, the recipients of which all hail from Texas. Here's a look at who the Buffs have offered plus some accompanying notes.

Class of 2021 running back LJ Johnson of Cypress, TX. (Rivals.com)

1. LJ Johnson

L.J. Johnson is a four-star 2021 RB out of Cypress, TX.. He is the No. 4 running back in the nation for his class and No. 9 recruit in Texas, standing at 5-foot-10, and 205 pounds.

A recruit who has racked up significant SEC and Big 10 interest, he very well may eclipse 35 offers when all is said and done.

Speed, vision, power — all are on display via his highlight tape.

2. Canon Boone

Canon Boone is a 2021 OT from Kemah, TX. His offer comes courtesy of Mitch Rodrigue. Boone's recruitment is still in the launching stage, as the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder has scholarships on the line from Dartmouth, Nevada, Pennsylvania, UTSA and Virginia Tech.

While his offer list remains concise, his Ivy League interest is intriguing itself. This kid is a solid blocker that moves defenders against their will.

3. Matthew Wykoff

Matthew Wykoff is a three-star 2021 OT who stands at 6-foot-6, weighing 290 pounds. He's from Magnolia, TX and has attracted offers from over 30 schools; seven Pac-12 institutions (ASU, Arizona, USC, Cal, Stanford and Utah) plus Auburn, Penn State, Texas and Tennessee, to name a few others.

Wykoff is a college-sized and capable athlete. No wonder every college coach and their grandma is after his services.

{{ article.author_name }}