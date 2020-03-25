Colorado recently issued a small handful of offers, the recipients of which all hail from Texas. Here's a look at who the Buffs have offered plus some accompanying notes.

L.J. Johnson is a four-star 2021 RB out of Cypress, TX.. He is the No. 4 running back in the nation for his class and No. 9 recruit in Texas, standing at 5-foot-10, and 205 pounds.

A recruit who has racked up significant SEC and Big 10 interest, he very well may eclipse 35 offers when all is said and done.

Speed, vision, power — all are on display via his highlight tape.