On that note, from what Hagan and Tucker have both said recently, it likely is going to take a bit more time before anyone emerges as the No. 1 guy.

Competition at tailback is tight right now for Colorado. Alex Fontenot , Deion Smith , Jarek Broussard and Jaren Mangham are all giving performances that give coaches Dsrian Hagan and Mel Tucker confidence that they can be trusted in game situations.

“I’m not in a hurry to have one guy," Hagan said. "I don’t think coach [Tucker] is in a hurry to have one guy. What’s going to happen is, you’ve got 16 days until [CSU] and everything’s going to start revealing itself."

"When it starts revealing itself, we’ll put a priority on the guys that are doing everything what you want in the passing game, running, pass blocking and all that stuff, but we’re not in a hurry."

If there's been a theme to what's been demanded of the running backs this August, Hagan checked all the boxes above. In fact, carrying the ball seems to be even taking a backseat to the list of other responsibilities that the backs will have to handle.

In other words, coaches know what these guys can do with the ball — this August has been an opportunity to see what they can do and contribute without it.

“At this level, you’ve got to be able to protect the quarterback, you’ve got to be able to run routes, separate from people, and if they can get it down, then those guys are really dynamic," Hagan said. "It’s easy to run the football...in high school, they’re not counted on to do those [other] things. They get here and they’ve got to learn fast. Being all freshmen, there’s a learning curve.”