CUSportsNation - Buffs' cornerbacks respond to Dorrell's challenge to exhibit more toughness

Buffs' cornerbacks respond to Dorrell's challenge to exhibit more toughness
After Colorado's first padded practice on Tuesday, Karl Dorrell said that he challenged his corps of cornerbacks, who to that point he felt were lacking toughness and not playing up to his expectations.
After an off-day Wednesday, the Buffaloes got back at it and Dorrell indicated that he issued a similar challenge to the team on the whole.
“It was a good day today," Dorrell said. "I challenged (the players) today. Today was important for us — coming off of a bye (day) — are we ready to continue to climb or are we going to slide? Our team responded after a day off and had a good, positive day."
"We did a lot of things today, from red zone, to goal line, to some field stuff and first and second down. I’m putting them through a lot of situations and am really trying to put stress on them. They’re responding."
While Dorrell noted that the team continues to take steps in the right direction, he was quick to point out that on the execution front, there remains room for improvement.
That said, he did footnote that an acclimation period was to be expected, given that as the days go on — especially on offense — more of the playbook keeps being introduced.
"It hasn’t been great execution — I would say today, 75% of it has really been as good as it has been but there’s much more on their plate now," Dorrell said. "There’s a lot more information that they’re digesting and I’m going to continue to stress that more and more, at least for these first couple weeks, so that we can get a great feel for what they can handle and what they can do."
"We’re still installing, we’re still putting stuff in and we’re going to continue to do that at least for another three or four practices.”
Getting back to a few days ago to when Dorrell called out his corners, Dorrell has noticed a response on that front, one that's pleased him.
"Mekhi Blackmon is playing like a veteran player and a guy that’s confident and knows what he’s doing. Tarik Luckett played a lot last year for us and is one of those guys that I would say was a little bit more hesitant in how he played last year. I don’t see that or sense that now — he’s a lot more aggressive. Guys have seasoned up and learned from experiences last year. They look like totally different players now. I’ve been very encouraged with our corners.”
In 2019, a big part of how defensive coordinator Tyson Summers was able to turn the Buffs' defense around from letting up at a minimum 30 points through the first nine weeks to stalwart performances vs. Stanford and Washington — in which the Buffs only surrendered 13 and 14 respective points — had to do with instituting unique blitz packages.
Yes, as the season went on, the Buffs' defensive 11 became better with communicating and understanding their roles, but Summers developed an effective secondary blitz scheme that frequently disrupted the opposing offenses.
Mark Perry was a notable participant in those blitz schemes, registering a quarterback hurry vs. Stanford and a pair of sacks against Washington.
While Dorrell did not say anything specific on the note of secondary/cornerback blitz packages, he did point to improvements the corners are showing, in particular vs. the run.
“I am really excited about our corners," he said. "They have accepted the challenge (improving upon) what things were last year vs. what they’ll be this year. They’re very active, they’re doing a great job of doing their roles, particularly in the run game, they understand how to fit with the tackling system in terms of pursuit and things like that."
"I think the nature of what they’re doing from a defensive standpoint is much more of a collective, positive look from the whole defense in pursuit and taking the right angles to the ball carriers. But yes, they’re all doing great."