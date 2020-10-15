CUSportsNation - Buffs' cornerbacks respond to Dorrell's challenge to exhibit more toughness

After Colorado's first padded practice on Tuesday, Karl Dorrell said that he challenged his corps of cornerbacks, who to that point he felt were lacking toughness and not playing up to his expectations.

After an off-day Wednesday, the Buffaloes got back at it and Dorrell indicated that he issued a similar challenge to the team on the whole.

“It was a good day today," Dorrell said. "I challenged (the players) today. Today was important for us — coming off of a bye (day) — are we ready to continue to climb or are we going to slide? Our team responded after a day off and had a good, positive day."

"We did a lot of things today, from red zone, to goal line, to some field stuff and first and second down. I’m putting them through a lot of situations and am really trying to put stress on them. They’re responding."

While Dorrell noted that the team continues to take steps in the right direction, he was quick to point out that on the execution front, there remains room for improvement.

That said, he did footnote that an acclimation period was to be expected, given that as the days go on — especially on offense — more of the playbook keeps being introduced.

"It hasn’t been great execution — I would say today, 75% of it has really been as good as it has been but there’s much more on their plate now," Dorrell said. "There’s a lot more information that they’re digesting and I’m going to continue to stress that more and more, at least for these first couple weeks, so that we can get a great feel for what they can handle and what they can do."

"We’re still installing, we’re still putting stuff in and we’re going to continue to do that at least for another three or four practices.”

Getting back to a few days ago to when Dorrell called out his corners, Dorrell has noticed a response on that front, one that's pleased him.

"Mekhi Blackmon is playing like a veteran player and a guy that’s confident and knows what he’s doing. Tarik Luckett played a lot last year for us and is one of those guys that I would say was a little bit more hesitant in how he played last year. I don’t see that or sense that now — he’s a lot more aggressive. Guys have seasoned up and learned from experiences last year. They look like totally different players now. I’ve been very encouraged with our corners.”