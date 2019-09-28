Buffs commit Brendon Lewis scores 7 TDs in Melissa's 54-46 win over Paris
One of the centerpieces of Colorado's 2020 class, QB Brendon Lewis of Melissa, TX. had a monster game last night flexing his arm while making big moves on the ground — he scored 7 TDs, leading the Melissa Cardinals to a 54-46 win over Paris.
In short, Lewis' game last night seemed to be a perfect advertisement of his dual-threat QB profile. His stat line appears to be 15 carries for 200 yards and four rushing TDs plus 21-of-27 through the air for 307 yards and three TDs.
All videos below were recorded by either @BrandIDSports or@hwy5sports and posted on Twitter
The below TD pass was for 29 yards.
MUST-SEE: Tyler Burton makes an incredible diving catch in the end zone for a Melissa Cardinals TD! pic.twitter.com/H8UZqjkNBT— Highway 5 Sports (@hwy5sports) September 28, 2019
Lewis simply can't be brought down on his 41-yard rushing TD below. Rolls out of the pocket on a keeper, breaks three tackles and takes it to the house.
What a run by Brendon Lewis! 🔥— Highway 5 Sports (@hwy5sports) September 28, 2019
TOUCHDOWN CARDINALS!!! pic.twitter.com/GRUZ1A37Hi
Here's a 17-yard TD pass from Lewis to Melissa WR Chase Mapps, Lewis' 7th TD lplay of the game.
Here's another view of that same TD run, further illustrating all the tackles Lewis broke through.
🚨Big Play Alert🚨@brendonlewis123 puts the team on his back and takes it in from 41 yards on 4th and 1! #ManChild #TXHSFB | #BrandidSports @MelissaBooster @MHSCards @espn @FOXSportsSW @SportsDayHS @dfwvarsity @TheOldCoach @FightCUFB pic.twitter.com/JFrBajx3Ns— BrandID Sports (@BrandidSports) September 28, 2019
Lucky number 7 of the night for @brendonlewis123! He hits @ChaseMapps on the slant route to increase the lead to 17 with 7:16 left in the game. #Legendary #7TDs#TXHSFB | #BrandidSports @SportsKTEN @SportsDayHS @FOXSportsSW @dfwvarsity @Rivals @TheOldCoach @ihss_dfw pic.twitter.com/IKHkgqc1pz— BrandID Sports (@BrandidSports) September 28, 2019
Goal line rushing TD from Lewis below:
After a 57 yard @XylohnPosey33 run, @brendonlewis123 scores his 4th rushing and 5th total Touchdown of the night. #OptionKing #TXHSFB | #BrandidSports @MelissaBooster @MHSCards @melissaisd @Rivals @coloradoFBfeedr pic.twitter.com/tEioiZW3WV— BrandID Sports (@BrandidSports) September 28, 2019