football

Buffs commit Brendon Lewis scores 7 TDs in Melissa's 54-46 win over Paris

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor

One of the centerpieces of Colorado's 2020 class, QB Brendon Lewis of Melissa, TX. had a monster game last night flexing his arm while making big moves on the ground — he scored 7 TDs, leading the Melissa Cardinals to a 54-46 win over Paris.

In short, Lewis' game last night seemed to be a perfect advertisement of his dual-threat QB profile. His stat line appears to be 15 carries for 200 yards and four rushing TDs plus 21-of-27 through the air for 307 yards and three TDs.

All videos below were recorded by either @BrandIDSports or@hwy5sports and posted on Twitter

Brendon Lewis
Brendon Lewis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The below TD pass was for 29 yards.

Lewis simply can't be brought down on his 41-yard rushing TD below. Rolls out of the pocket on a keeper, breaks three tackles and takes it to the house.

Here's a 17-yard TD pass from Lewis to Melissa WR Chase Mapps, Lewis' 7th TD lplay of the game.

Here's another view of that same TD run, further illustrating all the tackles Lewis broke through.

Goal line rushing TD from Lewis below:

