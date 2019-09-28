One of the centerpieces of Colorado's 2020 class, QB Brendon Lewis of Melissa, TX. had a monster game last night flexing his arm while making big moves on the ground — he scored 7 TDs, leading the Melissa Cardinals to a 54-46 win over Paris.

In short, Lewis' game last night seemed to be a perfect advertisement of his dual-threat QB profile. His stat line appears to be 15 carries for 200 yards and four rushing TDs plus 21-of-27 through the air for 307 yards and three TDs.

All videos below were recorded by either @BrandIDSports or@hwy5sports and posted on Twitter