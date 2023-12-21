In its final game before kicking off Pac-12 play after the holiday break, Colorado wasted no time putting its foot down and sending a message.

The Buffs scored the game's first 10 points Thursday night and never let their lead get back within single digits on the way to 98-71 win over Utah Tech.

“Good, hard fought win,” coach Tad Boyle said postgame. “You win going away. These games are tough, mentally I think on our team. Coming out of finals, it’s hard to get a great week of practice in during finals, but our guys I thought did a pretty good job of it. I thought we were dialed in from the beginning which was nice to see.”

KJ Simpson, as he has done so often this season, ignited that initial run, knocking down a 3 and then jumping a passing lane and finishing with an easy transition score to put the Buffs up 10 and force a Utah Tech timeout.

From there, the Buffs spread the wealth over the remainder of the first half. Everyone who played over 5 minutes scored at least twice before intermission, and the Buffs had three double-figure scorers by that point. Simpson had 11 and was matched for the team high by Luke O’Brien, who continued his hot stretch from the field in the first half on 5-for-5 shooting. Eddie Lampkin also eclipsed the double-figure mark with 10 and lived at the free throw line all half.

The Buffs also impressed on the defensive end in the first half. CU forced Utah Tech into difficult, contested looks and ran the visitors off the 3-point line, keeping the Trailblazers scoreless from the perimeter.

The second half was more of the same for CU, as it continued to share the ball and get everyone involved. By the end of the night, all five Buffs starters were in double figures and Colorado had coasted to an easy victory.

Simpson continued his blistering hot start to the season with 23 points and added six assists, six rebounds and three steals. The junior point guard once again shot over 50% from the floor, which he has done in all of Colorado’s games except two this season. Coming into tonight, he was the only player in college basketball shooting over 55% from the floor, 45% from 3, and 90% from the free throw line.

“It’s a chip on my shoulder, if you will,” Simpson said of his big night. “That’s just how I’ve felt all my life. But it’s not just me, it’s my teammates. They allow me to get open shots. A lot of times today I was just spotting up and they just found me. So, when you have an unselfish team like that, it may stick out on the stat sheet but everybody contributes to it.”

The other big star for the Buffs in this one was Luke O’Brien, who set a new career high with 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting. The Colorado native continued a streak of three consecutive games with multiple 3-pointers, a welcome sign for a Buffs team that desperately needs his spacing.

“When you have a point guard like KJ who shares the rock and spaces the floor, it’s pretty easy to get points like that,” O’Brien said. “So it’s exciting, but we’ve got a long road ahead. We’ve got 20 games [left] -- it’s a new season.”

Lampkin also continued his recent trend of excellent play on the interior, notching 16 points and nine boards. Tristan da Silva added 15 points and seven rebounds, and J’Vonne Hadley had 11 and three steals.

For the Trailblazers, guards Aric Demings and Noa Gonsalves scored 14 each to lead the way. Utah Tech lost head coach Jon Judkins to an ejection (two technical fouls) in the opening minutes of the second half.

The win gets the Buffs to 9-2 at the conclusion of their non-conference slate, and they have made a strong case to crack the AP Top 25 on Monday ahead of their Pac-12 opener on Dec. 29. The Buffs will kick off the conference slate at home against a Washington team that looks much improved from last season. Tip-off from the CU Events Center will be at 7 p.m. MST.