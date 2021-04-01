CUSportsNation - Buffs begin spring ball thin at o-line; 10 scholarship players healthy

Buffs begin spring ball thin at o-line; 10 scholarship players healthy
Karl Dorrell did not mince words when detailing the personnel situation Colorado is facing this spring at offensive line: it's a bit tight.
The injury bug took its toll on CU's offensive line during last season and also in its aftermath, requiring a number of players to undergo offseason surgeries, a main culprit of the team's lack of depth through these 15 spring practices, of which now two have been completed.
“We’re not real deep at the offensive line in terms of practice players right now because guys are recovering from postseason surgeries," Dorrell said.
"We’re not as deep as we normally would be...we have some guys that are coming in in the summer, that are going to add some depth as we go, but it’s one of those positions that aren’t as deep right now due to guys recovering to surgery.”
Dorrell indicated that walk-ons Jack Seavall (Fr.) and John Dietchmann (So.) have been seeing extra snaps and playing time in an attempt to plug some of those holes, but overall, 10 scholarship offensive linemen are available and healthy enough to practice.
Those players are: Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan (Fr.), Frank Fillip (So.), Austin Johnson (Fr.) Josh Jynes (So.), Kary Kutsch (Sr.), Carson Lee (Fr.), Colby Pursell (Jr.), Kanan Ray (So.), Valentin Senn (Fr.) and Jake Wiley (Fr.).
Junior Chance Lytle, who was lost last fall at Arizona to a serious leg injury, is making good progress with his recovery but won't be available this spring.
"Chance Lytle is out of the boot," Dorrell said. "He was in a boot for a considerable amount of time until this week. I saw him lifting in the weight room and doing squats yesterday, so he’s gradually getting himself back into playing shape but he’s still a ways away. It’ll be sometime this summer before he’s back in full."
Sophomore Casey Roddick is also out this spring with an undisclosed medical condition but Dorrell said he expects him back "in a short period of time."
Finally, freshman Nikko Pohahau is a non-participant this spring due to offseason shoulder surgery.
While the injuries have certainly thinned things out for Dorrell as he navigates his first spring, there is also the matter of replacing second-team All-Pac-12 left tackle Will Sherman, who recently declared for the NFL Draft.
Dorrell has opted to move Fillip, who started every game at right tackle last year, over to the left.
“He is practicing at the left tackle position right now and doing really well," Dorrell said. "He’s excited about it and loves the challenge and what that brings. I think he’s very confident about the year he had last year in 2020 and carrying it over to doing better things in 2021. He’s excited."
Wiley has been practicing mostly at right tackle with Senn has been shifting between tackle and guard.
In terms of guard, Kutsch is back to his normal spot on the left side after subbing in at center last year for Pursell, who is healthy and back to center, was lost to injury.
Jynes has also been switching time between guard and center.
“We really right now have 10 healthy players to give us a two-deep at o-lineman in terms of a one line and a two line.," Dorrell said. "We have just enough to get through practice right now with a two-deep, but it's a good two-deep."