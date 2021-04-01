CUSportsNation - Buffs begin spring ball thin at o-line; 10 scholarship players healthy

Karl Dorrell did not mince words when detailing the personnel situation Colorado is facing this spring at offensive line: it's a bit tight.

The injury bug took its toll on CU's offensive line during last season and also in its aftermath, requiring a number of players to undergo offseason surgeries, a main culprit of the team's lack of depth through these 15 spring practices, of which now two have been completed.

“We’re not real deep at the offensive line in terms of practice players right now because guys are recovering from postseason surgeries," Dorrell said.

"We’re not as deep as we normally would be...we have some guys that are coming in in the summer, that are going to add some depth as we go, but it’s one of those positions that aren’t as deep right now due to guys recovering to surgery.”

Dorrell indicated that walk-ons Jack Seavall (Fr.) and John Dietchmann (So.) have been seeing extra snaps and playing time in an attempt to plug some of those holes, but overall, 10 scholarship offensive linemen are available and healthy enough to practice.

Those players are: Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan (Fr.), Frank Fillip (So.), Austin Johnson (Fr.) Josh Jynes (So.), Kary Kutsch (Sr.), Carson Lee (Fr.), Colby Pursell (Jr.), Kanan Ray (So.), Valentin Senn (Fr.) and Jake Wiley (Fr.).

Junior Chance Lytle, who was lost last fall at Arizona to a serious leg injury, is making good progress with his recovery but won't be available this spring.

"Chance Lytle is out of the boot," Dorrell said. "He was in a boot for a considerable amount of time until this week. I saw him lifting in the weight room and doing squats yesterday, so he’s gradually getting himself back into playing shape but he’s still a ways away. It’ll be sometime this summer before he’s back in full."