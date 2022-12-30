Simpson delivered in crunch time with the go-ahead layup to give Colorado a 71-70 lead with 17.6 seconds on the clock. Hed drew a foul later on Michael O’Connell with 3 seconds left and made both of those as well.

And they played like it, as a tight defensive match maintained the suspense right up until the final seconds.

Entering the game, both 0-2 in Pac-12 play, the Buffaloes and Cardinal were both in need of a jumpstart to their conference hopes.

KJ Simpson conquered Stanford’s stout defense Thursday night, surpassing his previous career-high with 31 points to send Colorado to its fifth straight win, 73-70 on the road.

An unsuccessful desperation 3-pointer from Stanford's Michael Jones sealed it as Colorado captured the win, improving to 1-2 in the Pac-12 and 9-5 overall.

Luke O’Brien and Lawson Lovering, who were previously absent due to minor injuries, altered the outcome defensively with 30 seconds left in regulation. O’Brien contested Jones’ jumper, and in the Cardinal’s next possession, Lovering used his height to set up a missed hook shot by James Keefe.

Both Lovering and O’Brien had great comebacks while posting double-digit scoring outputs. O'Brien's 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 on 3s, 6 rebounds) were a season-high and he tied a career-high in 3-pointers made. Lovering had a career-high 10 points.

"I mean, KJ was terrific," Boyle said. "Here's the player the game, hands down, no doubt about it. But he got some help. You get some help from Luke O'Brien because you can't beat Stanford by yourself. KJ did as much as he could do to help us win that game, and he took us down the stretch there.

"Luke O'Brien and Lawson both had their best games as Buffaloes in their career. Both of them did. And so we had a couple guys step up to win that game on the road without Tristan da Silva and Javon Hadley kind of doing what they normally do for us offensively."

Hadley and da Silva put up a combined 7 points in the first and just 3 combined points in the second. Their struggles in the frontcourt allowed Stanford to pull ahead with Jones' 17-point half.

Boyle’s face was as red as the Cardinal’s floors at the end of the first half after Nique Clifford lost what should’ve been the final possession. This offense became increasingly disheveled, hasty, and the starters were not pulling their weight in the frontcourt.

While CU tried to create a better shot selection for itself, on defense Jones remained a priority focus going into the second half. The Buffs succeeded in minimizing his opportunities, holding him to just 8 points after halftime and getting him to 4 fouls.

"The second half gameplan defensively, we did a much better job on [Jones]," Boyle said. "He's a good player. I know. We've known that, we played against him for four years now. So you figured he's gonna have a breakout game, we just didn't want it to be against us, but it was against us and we were able to overcome that."

Colorado won the battle in the backcourt during the second half as Stanford only hit 7-23 from the field and 1-7 from 3. However, the Buffs’ fight to throw Stanford off came with many Cardinal trips to the line.

Stanford made 18-of-22 free throws in the second half, giving it the lead the majority of the half.

O'Brien hit one last 3 before Simpson maneuvered around the Cardinal's defense, scoring five free throws and two shots in the paint in the last five minutes.

“It’s a game that is not going to be easy,” Boyle said on Wednesday, and it surely wasn’t as Thursday’s game provided another glimpse of the Buffs' vulnerability when everyone isn't contributing -- but also their potential down the arduous road of Pac-12 play.