Buffs beat Stanford to conclude the weekend with a Bay Area sweep
Colorado crushed Stanford's offense in the second half resulting in a Bay Area sweep to end the week as the Buffs walked away victorious Sunday night winning 84-62.
Stanford entered the CU Events Center trying to continue its five-game win streak. The first half provided evidence of a team on a winning roll, but the second half presented a team in shambles as they went from hitting 58% of their shots in the first to just 29% from the field over the final 20 minutes.
Tristan da Silva’s fifth consecutive 20-point game (25) deepened the Cardinal’s hole along with KJ Simpson’s first 20-point game (21) since facing Cal on Dec. 31.
As the Buffs’ stepped on the gas, Stanford couldn’t find a way to climb out of its slump.
“We've had a couple of good practices obviously being down J’Vonne Hadley, being a little thin up front, playing against the Stanford team that's big and strong,” head coach Tad Boyle said. “They've been holding their opponents to 36% field goal percentage defense the last five games, out rebounded them. Boy, tonight … our offense is a tale of two halves. Our offense in the first half was really good, scored 39 points, and our defense wasn't great and then we just kind of flipped that switch.”
Colorado's first half offense looked dramatically different compared to Thursday’s game against Cal. Against the Golden Bears, the Buffs only hit 38% from the field. On Sunday, they had a strong showing against the Cardinal hitting 53% from the field while diminishing Stanford's possessions in the second half.
Each team had its share of quality looks in the first and Stanford responded to the Buffs’ hot hands with the help of Michael Jones (10, 9.8 ppg), Spencer Jones (8, 13.3 ppg) and Maxime Raynaud (8, 8.0 ppg).
Tied at the half, 39-39, the Cardinal soon found itself scoreless for the first seven minutes of the second. Colorado went on its longest run this season by going on a 16-0 run during Stanford's offensive absence.
The Cardinal scored 23 points in the second while Colorado racked up 45.
“The first half they [Stanford] got downhill,” Boyle said. “They got Raynaud on a couple lobs and our guards weren't getting through those. And so, the second half we switched that action Lawson Lovering did a great job of kind of cutting that, stopping that ball at the free throw line. Now we have a guard or somebody cracking down on their big guy, but we did a good job of that, and we doubled the post, when they went inside. That was a key adjustment and our players did a really good job of that.”
Boyle worked with a nine-man rotation after Hadley was ruled out for the season due to a finger injury he suffered against Cal on Thursday. Jalen Gabbidon was the starter in place of Hadley and he provided quality minutes on defense along with Luke O’Brien.
O’Brien also tied his career high in 3-pointers made, which was last done at Stanford earlier this season.
“Their roles are gonna become so much more significant,” Boyle said. “Luke O'Brien has been playing really good as of late I think even last, even before J’Vonne got hurt, and Jalen got put into starting lineup tonight, more for rotational purposes. We got a rotation to nine right now and that ninth guy might be a little different every night depending on who's playing well, who's not, what are the matchups like and that's what we got going on this stretch. Jalen and Luke are going to be key for this team as we head down the stretch in February and March.”
Colorado is 11-2 at home, but the road has not been as gracious as it currently sits 1-7 away from Boulder. Throughout the road trips, the Buffs were just a few possessions away from bringing home a win, such as against Cal, USC on Jan. 12, Oregon on Jan. 26 and others.
The Buffs (14-11, 6-8 in the Pac-12) are still in the win column for now, but they have three road games ahead with the first being Utah on Saturday. As Boyle has watched his 2022-23 roster mature this season, inconsistency still continues to be its determinant.
“We met as a team this week, and we looked at six games that we've played that we've lost, that our players know we could have won, and in our minds should have won, but we didn't," Boyle said. “That's the difference between being 14 and 11 and 20 and five. … Now six games is six games, there were a lot of one possession games in there that could have gone either way. I think it's our guys having a sense of urgency and understanding that every possession matters and it's a fine line between winning and losing.
"In some years, you win those close games and everybody thinks, ‘Oh, they had a great year and some years, you don't win those games and everybody's like, ‘Oh, I was not very good this year.’ The reality is we're not as good as we think we are when we win and not as bad as we think we are. So, it's getting down to every single game, taking advantage of the opportunity, and it's teams that do that and play with focus and energy and effort and toughness and together. They’re the teams that win usually.”