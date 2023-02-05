Colorado crushed Stanford's offense in the second half resulting in a Bay Area sweep to end the week as the Buffs walked away victorious Sunday night winning 84-62.

Stanford entered the CU Events Center trying to continue its five-game win streak. The first half provided evidence of a team on a winning roll, but the second half presented a team in shambles as they went from hitting 58% of their shots in the first to just 29% from the field over the final 20 minutes.

Tristan da Silva’s fifth consecutive 20-point game (25) deepened the Cardinal’s hole along with KJ Simpson’s first 20-point game (21) since facing Cal on Dec. 31.

As the Buffs’ stepped on the gas, Stanford couldn’t find a way to climb out of its slump.

“We've had a couple of good practices obviously being down J’Vonne Hadley, being a little thin up front, playing against the Stanford team that's big and strong,” head coach Tad Boyle said. “They've been holding their opponents to 36% field goal percentage defense the last five games, out rebounded them. Boy, tonight … our offense is a tale of two halves. Our offense in the first half was really good, scored 39 points, and our defense wasn't great and then we just kind of flipped that switch.”

Colorado's first half offense looked dramatically different compared to Thursday’s game against Cal. Against the Golden Bears, the Buffs only hit 38% from the field. On Sunday, they had a strong showing against the Cardinal hitting 53% from the field while diminishing Stanford's possessions in the second half.

Each team had its share of quality looks in the first and Stanford responded to the Buffs’ hot hands with the help of Michael Jones (10, 9.8 ppg), Spencer Jones (8, 13.3 ppg) and Maxime Raynaud (8, 8.0 ppg).

Tied at the half, 39-39, the Cardinal soon found itself scoreless for the first seven minutes of the second. Colorado went on its longest run this season by going on a 16-0 run during Stanford's offensive absence.

The Cardinal scored 23 points in the second while Colorado racked up 45.

“The first half they [Stanford] got downhill,” Boyle said. “They got Raynaud on a couple lobs and our guards weren't getting through those. And so, the second half we switched that action Lawson Lovering did a great job of kind of cutting that, stopping that ball at the free throw line. Now we have a guard or somebody cracking down on their big guy, but we did a good job of that, and we doubled the post, when they went inside. That was a key adjustment and our players did a really good job of that.”