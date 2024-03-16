Colorado came into the week with two missions. Number one: win the Pac-12 Championship. Number two: pick up a win or two to secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament. Both missions are still a go. Needing a win Friday night to advance and keep pace with a bubble that is collectively playing some very good basketball during conference championship week, Colorado prevailed in its rubber match with Washington State, 58-52, to pick up its eighth win in a row and advance to Saturday night’s Pac-12 Tournament championship game. “This was a hell of a college basketball game,” head coach Tad Boyle said postgame. “It wasn’t the prettiest game, by any means, it was a little bit ugly at times, but you had two teams out there just battling and getting after it. They’re the best field goal percentage defense team in our league–we’re like sixth–but our defense has gotten a lot better over the last three, four weeks. "We did a great job, we forced them into 19 turnovers. That’s something that Washington State doesn’t do very often is turn the ball over. So our pressure I think got to them, that was part of our game plan. But so proud of these guys, just the fight and the grit that they played with down the stretch. We made plays when we had to make plays. ... Big win by some big-time guys and some big-time players.” This matchup represented a major contrast in styles. The Buffs came in as a phenomenal offensive team that likes to get up and down when it can. Washington State entered Friday as an excellent defensive team that is fully capable of packing the paint, slowing the game down and turning it into a rock fight. Friday was a Washington State style game. Right from the opening tip, every possession was played in the half court. The pace was slow, and shots were not falling on either side. Colorado was hurt by three early turnovers, and the Cougars stayed alive by crashing the offensive glass, earning seven extra chances for six second-chance points in the opening 20 minutes. Nearly the entire first half was played within one possession, save for a brief four-point Colorado lead with just over 5 minutes to play. Then, the Buffs were finally able to get a small cushion in the final minute, as an Eddie Lampkin bucket gave the Buffs a 27-23 lead heading into the break. “We didn’t make as many shots as we normally make,” Boyle said. “We had some good looks. But again, they’re a good defensive team.”

KJ Simpson (2) led all scorers with 16 points in the win, (AP Photo/John Locher)

Advertisement

It was the Buffs who made the first move out of the locker room. Colorado scored the first four points of the second, and then KJ Simpson answered a Wazzu spurt with five straight points of his own to give his team a nine-point lead. The Buffs could only keep that separation for a few minutes before Jaylen Wells capped a 7-0 Cougar run with a 3-pointer to cut the CU lead back to two. From there, the two top-three seeds in the conference tournament were back to a back-and-forth battle, with much of the final 10 minutes being played within two scores. The Buffs spent much of it in the slight lead despite a goaltend that was mysteriously taken off the board a few minutes later and a plethora of costly turnovers from both teams. After long stretches of just staying within arm’s reach, Washington State took its first lead of the second half with just over 3 minutes to go, 50-49, on a bucket from leading scorer Isaac Jones. “I went to the huddle and I told them that we’ve gotta win this game,” Lampkin said of that moment. “That’s all that matters, and that’s what we did. It wasn’t about who’s scoring the ball, it was rebounding, defense, and winning the game and that’s all that matters really at the end of the day.” Simpson quickly answered on the other end with a pair of free throws to put the Buffs back in front, and J’Vonne Hadley extended it to three with a basket of his own. Wazzu cut the lead back to one, but Luke O’Brien extended it once again with a floater in the lane with 1:24 left. That’s when it got sloppy. With a chance to tie it, Wells gave the ball away with a travel for the Cougars inside the final minute. Needing a stop, Wazzu went to an extended trapping 2-3 zone, and forced Hadley into a panicked travel of his own. With the Buffs needing one more stop, Wells’ 3 rimmed in and out, Simpson rebounded, and was fouled hard by Rice on the sideline needing just one free throw to salt it away.

Bangot Dak (12) provided key minutes in relief of Eddie Lampkin while the Buffs' starter was in foul trouble (AP Photo/John Locher)