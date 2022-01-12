Buffaloes reschedule game at Oregon for Jan. 25

After a pair of postponements that has prevented Colorado and Oregon from facing off for the first time this season, both programs are likely hoping that the old saying "third time's the charm" rings true ahead of the newest planned date for them to meet: Tuesday, jan. 25 in Eugene.

The Buffs and Ducks were originally set to meet in Eugene on Dec. 30, but due to COVID-19 issues within Colorado's locker room, the game was postponed.

When a make-up date of Jan. 3 was arranged, that game too fell victim to a postponement, this time due to the Ducks struggling with COVID-19 protocols.

Now, Colorado (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12), is set to take on Oregon ahead of what was already a two-game road trip to Washington (Jan. 27) and Washington State (Jan. 30).

The game with Oregon will thus precede CU's trip to the Evergreen State.

The Buffs and Ducks will tipoff at 8 p.m. from Eugene, with the game televised by the Pac-12 Networks.

Colorado's road game at Oregon State, originally slated forNew Year's Day, that was also postponed as a result of the Buffs' COVID-19 issues, has not been rescheduled yet.

Colorado currently rides a two-game league winning streak heading into Thursday night's road game at No. 6 Arizona, while the Ducks (9-6, 2-2 Pac-12) have won three straight, most recently against Oregon State.

Last year, the two squads split their meetings, with CU winning at home on Jan. 7, 2021, against the then.No. 17 Ducks, while Oregon bested the Buffs later that season in Eugene, 60-56, on Feb. 18.

CU is 13-10 all-time against Oregon but has dropped six straight games in Eugene, last winning there in early 2013.