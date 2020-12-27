CUSportsNation - Buffaloes receive commitment from Tennessee transfer quarterback JT Shrout

Colorado's depth chart at the quarterback position ahead of the 2021 season just got a bit longer, as Sunday evening, the Buffaloes received a commitment from former Tennessee signal caller JT Shrout , who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 22.

Shrout, a 6-foot-3, 213-pound sophomore originally from Newhall, Calif., signed with Tennessee's Class of 2018 and redshirted that fall.

He saw limited action in 2019 against Florida and Kentucky, while this year, he went 24-of-42, throwing for 315 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Volunteers finished the 2020 season with a 3-7 record.

While the Buffaloes remain preoccupied with facing No. 20 Texas in Tuesday night's Valero Alamo Bowl, the addition of Shrout adds another player ready to compete within CU's thin quarterbacks room starting in the spring of 2021.

Buffs senior Sam Noyer has not indicated yet if he plans to return for a sixth year next fall, in doing so taking advantage of the blanket free year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes by the NCAA in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted seasons across college sports.

Colorado will add 2021 signee and early enrollee Drew Carter to its quarterbacks room in January, while Brendon Lewis will be preparing to enter his sophomore year with the program.

Tyler Lytle, who spent the 2020 season backing up Noyer after the latter won the starting gig for the Buffs before the end of fall camp, opted to transfer from Colorado shortly following CU's 38-21 loss to Utah.

Thus, with the addition of Shrout, the Buffs are set to have three scholarship quarterbacks on roster come January, with Noyer returning making it four.

Local 2021 QB Jordan Woolverton out of Durango High School is joining the Buffaloes in January as a walk-on, while Mike Chandler out of Judson High in Converse, TX, who committed to CU as a walk-on back in August, will also be in the overall equation.

Shrout is a former three-star recruit who reeled in 10 offers.