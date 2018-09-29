CUSportsNation.com

The Colorado Buffaloes began their conference play at home in front 46,814 fans and did not disappoint. They defeated the UCLA Bruins 38-16 in convincing fashion to move to 4-0. This is the first time the Buffaloes are 4-0 since 1998.

Colorado’s win was a tale of two halves; one of stalemate and back and forth play, and the other of complete and utter dominance.

In the first half, UCLA seemed determined to at least cover the eight-point spread projected by ESPN. UCLA freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson struck first as he found receiver Michael Ezeike on a wonderful catch to give UCLA 7-0 lead and the first touchdown of the night.

The Buffaloes quickly responded with a scintillating reception from Heisman watchlist candidate Laviska Shenault. He noticed a chink in the UCLA defense’s armor as he communicated with quarterback Steven Montez and fellow receiver KD Nixon. After the brief discussion, Montez found Shenault wide open after burning the corner for a 57-yard aerial touchdown. Shenault walked into the end zone untouched to tie the game at 7-7.

After a JJ Molson field goal for UCLA, Montez decided to contribute with his feet instead of his arm, converting on a quarterback keeper to put Colorado up 14-10 midway through the second quarter. Another Molson field goal made the game too close for comfort at 14-13.

Just before the end of the first half, the Buffaloes could have scored another touchdown, but a holding and unnecessary roughness call on Brett Tonz moved them from inside the red zone to well beyond it and 1st and 30. The Buffs decided to run out the clock and start fresh in the second half.

Don’t blink. If you did, you probably missed the dazzling display of explosive offense and lockdown defense exhibited from the Colorado Buffaloes. Don’t blink was the motto vicariously performed throughout the second half, and most likely will be the motto for games to come.

“We didn’t blink in the second half,” said running back Travon McMillian in the post-game press conference following the win. “We made adjustments and decided to execute better.”

Execute they did.

Although UCLA scored the first points of the second half on another JJ Molson field goal, that would be their last points of the night, as UCLA would be shut out, and Colorado would go on to score 24 unanswered points.

Colorado’s first points of the second half came from a Laviska Shenault direct snap and rushing score from inside 10 yards. Their field position was set up by a trick play lateral pass from Jay MacIntyre to Kyle Evans. MacIntyre’s 31-yard completion to Evans began a chain reaction of dominating offensive plays and a progression of hurry up offense and quick tempo play that stifled the Bruins.

“We just started playing at our tempo,” said Montez. "We were running that ball quick and we had them running from sideline to sideline. I think the altitude got to them a little bit.”

The Bruins could not keep up with the Buffaloes fast pace nature of play. UCLA was nipping at Colorado’s heels in the first half, but in the second half, the Buffs turned on the jets and left the Bruins in the dust.

The Buffaloes completed their scoring onslaught with two touchdowns and a field goal. The first touchdown came from a Travon McMillian rush from 6 yards after a large pickup from Steven Montez that should have been a certain sack. The Buffaloes went on to win the contest 38-16.

Colorado is red hot in college football right now. They have received more and more votes each week to be placed in the top 25 for AP and coaches poll. After securing another win and opening their PAC 12 play with a W, I see no reason why the Buffaloes won’t be in the top 25 come the release of the rankings this coming Monday. The future is bright, and the season is going to fly by. Make sure not to blink.

