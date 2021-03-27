CUSportsNation - Buffaloes offer UT-Arlington transfer guard Shahada Wells

Since McKinley Wright IV 's tenure at Colorado came to an end following the Buffs' NCAA Tournament loss to Florida State Monday, Tad Boyle and his assistants have turned their attention to roster management and scouring the transfer portal for potential reinforcements.

There was some traction on that front Friday night, as UT-Arlington transfer point guard Shahada Wells picked up an offer from CU.

Wells, who transferred to UT-Arlington from Tyler Junior College preceding the 2020-2021 season, put up solid numbers in his first campaign with the Mavericks.

Averaging 16.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, Wells shot 42% from the floor and was an accomplished three-point shooter, posting a 39% make rate (53-of-135) from long range, a team-best for UT-Arlington among players with at least 50 attempts.

Wells started 25 games for the Mavs in total and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.65.

There are some interesting similarities — as well as differences — between Wells and Wright IV.

Below is a comparison of Wells' junior season at UT-Arlington and Wright IV's senior year with the Buffaloes.