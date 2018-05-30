CONVERSE, Tex. – On a loaded Judson roster, running back Sincere McCormick seems poised for a breakout senior season. Without 2018 three-star athlete Julon Williams taking the snaps and often improvising big plays, McCormick is going to be the focal point in what looks like a more traditional run-first approach on offense in the fall. After a steady stream of college coaches made their way to Judson this spring, he certainly saw an uptick in the amount of interest in him heading into the summer. “Spring has been a building process, preparing for next year,” he said. “Recruiting has been crazy – it’s been like another job. Keeping in contact with all these coaches to try and find out where you want to go an what’s a good fit for you for the next four years is tough.”

One program that has seemed to step forward as the leader in his recruitment is Colorado. McCormick also said that he is hoping to set up a visit with Memphis in the near future, but has plans to take an official to Boulder on June 22.

