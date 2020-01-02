Colorado (11-2) is primed and ready to host the No. 4 Oregon Ducks (11-2) Thursday night in Boulder at the CU Events Center. The last time these two teams met, in February of last year also in Boulder, the Buffs ran away to a 73-51 win over the eventual Pac-12 Tournament champs. Tonight, the Buffaloes are geared up for a battle.

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle during the Buffs/ 99-54 thrashing of Iona on Dec. 29 (Nigel Amstock / CU Independent)

During the two teams' last meeting, Tyler Bey had 27 points and was a perfect 9-of-9 from the field while the Ducks shot just 18-of-58 (31%) from the floor. It was one of Oregon's worst performances during an otherwise impressive campaign that saw the Ducks win the Pac-12 Tournament and advance to the Sweet 16. This time around is likely going to be different. Senior PG Payton Pritchard, who went 3-of-8 and scored 10 last time around against the Buffaloes, is averaging 18.5 points per game while hitting over 51% of his shots from the floor. McKinley Wright IV looks forward to being responsible for him. “I’m going to do the best I can to limit his touches and keep him from hitting his average," Wright IV said. "He’s their leading scorer and he’s their dude. I take pride in my defense — I always like to guard the (opposing) best player, especially if it’s a point guard. I’m looking forward to the matchup. He averages (around) 19 points (per game), so I’m going to do my job on him.” Another person of interest Colorado will no doubt be paying attention to is grad transfer addition Anthony Mattis. CU fans should no doubt remember him. Mattis comes to Oregon via the New Mexico Lobos, where on Dec. 11 of 2018, he gave the Buffaloes a hell of a lot of trouble in Colorado. Mattis dropped 23 points, all but a long FG came via three-pointers. Thankfully, the Buffs, down 43-34 at halftime, rallied in the final 20 minutes and won, 78-75. “He was 7-of-10 from three on us at New Mexico (last season), so his eyes are probably lighting up a little bit (getting to face us again)," head coach Tad Boyle said. "He likes playing against the Buffs, even though he’s wearing a different uniform this year. He’s a guy that we have to take away threes and understand that he’s got the ability to take and make some tough ones. We’ve just got to make him look for everything." Mattis this year has stayed true to form, as he's hitting 50% (36-of-72) from long range and averaging 10.8 points per game in general.

McKinley Wright IV drives to the net during the Buffs' recent win over Iona (Nigel Amstock / CU Independent)