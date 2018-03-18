The Colorado Buffaloes held their annual Spring Showcase on a beautiful Boulder day on Saturday.

The Showcase allowed younger players who have been under the radar previous years to display their skills and talents to coaches as well as Buffalo fans.

For the most part, Steven Montez and Laviska Shenault stole the show, scoring a few and highlight plays. Also, there were multiple bright spots in the backfield that will all be potent options for head coach Mike Macintyre in the 2018 season.

Co-offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini spoke on the offense and its improvement over spring.

“I’m excited overall with the way we’re progressing over spring,” Chiaverini said. “Our run game has been better with [Alex] Fontenot, Kyle Evans, Beau Bisharat, and the offensive line is starting to gel a little bit.”

Colorado listed seven tailbacks on the depth chart for the Spring Showcase. While three of the seven are underclassmen walk-ons, the remaining four all got touches and all racked up yards during the game.

Fontenot, Bisharat, Evans and Donovan Lee all have the potential to see significant minutes throughout the 2018 season.

Montez talked about the versatility in the backfield after the game.

“I think they all have the potential to play [this season],” Montez said. “They all have a lot of talent and I think they could do good things for us in the fall.”

Fontenot had the most yards for the Buffaloes in the Spring Showcase, amassing 28 yards on seven carries. He also won the Fred Casotti Award for most improved offensive back on the team.

Lee, a fifth year senior, has the most yards for CU of all the tailbacks on the roster. He has accumulated 422 rushing yards on 85 attempts and three touchdowns.



“I’m looking forward to making some great memories with this team in my last ride in Folsom, bringing back some hardware for this city, [especially] looking forward to bringing back that trophy after that CSU game, and just riding out with my brothers,” said Lee.

Lee knows a thing or two (or three) about bring home hardware against CSU. In the last three years, Lee has won three consecutive Rocky Mountain Showdown trophies, two of the three coming in complete blowouts.

The handful of tailbacks on the roster forces the Buffalo players to push themselves to the peak because the competition for playing time is at an all-time high.

“The competition in practice is what will push us to get out of our comfort zone and get to a level that we would not have gotten to otherwise,” Lee explained. “I like the fact that we have so many backs in the backfield and it’ll just be an exciting season.”

In addition to the four scholarship backs, the Buffaloes are bringing in Travon McMillian, a graduate from Virginia Tech.

In his career as a Hokie, the 6’0” 210 pound back accounted for 2515 yards and added 23 touchdowns. Powerful, physical and experienced backs like McMillian and Bisharat, who is 6’2” 220 lbs., can take runs up the middle of the field on crucial plays during the season.

The Buffaloes have many options other than McMillian, including smaller, shiftier choices for the flat or slots like Evans and Lee. In addition, they have Fontenot, a most improved redshirt freshman, who can come in a make a name for himself when the other backs are taking a breather or preparing for the next down.

All in all, the Spring Showcase provided the fans with an inside look into the 2018 season’s roster and potential big playmakers. Their versatility and depth in the backfield gives the Buffalo offense an opportunity to pick defenses apart and run them into the ground. Look for a lethal Colorado rushing game this season.