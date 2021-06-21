Buffaloes announce 2021-2022 non-conference schedule

On Monday, Colorado revealed its non-conference schedule for the 2021-2022 season.

The Buffaloes begin their 2021-2022 campaign with some home matchups against Montana State, New Mexico and Maine beginning Tuesday, Nov. 9 through Monday the 15th.

From there, Colorado will head to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands to partake in the 2021 Paradise Jam tournament. The field, other than CU, includes Colorado State, Duquesne, Southern Illinois, Northeastern, Creighton, Brown and Bradley.

The Buffaloes participated in and won the Paradise back in 2017.

From there, Colorado will face back-to-back Pac-12 opponents in what will both be non-conference matchups, starting with Stanford Nov. 28 and then UCLA Dec. 1.

Tennessee is CU's next foe, as the Volunteers will come to Boulder on Saturday, Dec. 4 as part of the second of three games between them and the Buffs.

Colorado travelled to Knoxville last year and lost, 56-47 on Dec. 8. Next season, the Buffs and Volunteers will play the third and final game against one another that was agreed upon last winter, with the contest to be played in Nashville.

Eastern Washington, set to play the Buffs in Boulder on Wednesday, Dec. 8, went 16-8 last season and captured a Big Sky Conference Tournament championship.

From there, Colorado will welcome Milwaukee (Friday, Dec. 10), Cal State Bakersfield (Saturday, Dec. 18) and Kansas (Tuesday, Dec. 21) to the CU Events Center.

The Jayhawks coming to town completes a home-and-home with Colorado that began in December of 2019, when the Buffs travelled to Lawrence.

Last year's slated game between the two teams was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Game tipoff times and TV details have yet to be released.