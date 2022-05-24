Buffaloes add Yale grad transfer guard Jalen Gabbidon

Recent Yale graduate Jalen Gabbidon announced his commitment to Colorado on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound graduate transfer was a team captain for the Bulldogs last year, placing second on the team in points per game with 11.3.

Gabbidon played in all of Yale's 31 games on the year, starting 30 and shooting 47.5% (115-of-242) from the floor.

The Bulldogs went 19-12 last season and made the NCAA Tournament, with Gabbidon averaging 28.3 minutes per game.

While Gabbidon took the third-most three-point attempts for Yale, he was not a sharpshooter from long range by any means, finishing the 2021-22 campaign with a 29.9% make rate.

However, he did shoot nearly 81% from the charity stripe, going 87-of-108 on the year.

On the glass, he averaged 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Gabbidon is expected to factor in at the shooting guard and small forward positions.

He is the second Ivy Leaguer that CU has scooped from the transfer portal this spring, along with fellow guard Ethan Wright out of Princeton.

Additionally, the Buffaloes also recently received a commitment from JUCO (Indian Hills Community College) guard J'vonne Hadley.

Gabbidon, Wright and Hadley will serve as reinforcements for the Buffs in the aftermath of CU losing two backcourt players to the transfer portal this offseason, as Elijah Parquet opted to join UNLV for his final season of collegiate eligibility and Keeshawn Barthelemy picking Oregon.



Certainly, the first question many Colorado fans will have in regards to Gabbidon's addition will be about soon-to-be junior forward Jabari Walker.

Gabbidon represents the 13th and final scholarship CU has for the 2022-23 season and seemingly, his commitment closes the door on Walker returning to Boulder, at least in terms of the cold hard numbers.

Walker currently is testing the NBA Draft waters, with a recent showing at the league's annual Combine under his belt.

Technically, he has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft pool and maintain his collegiate eligibility.

For now, Colorado's roster will be comprised of the aforementioned seniors, Wright and Gabbidon, juniors: Hadley, Luke O'Brien, Tristan da Silva and Nique Clifford, sophomores Julian Hammond III, K.J. Simpson and Lawson Lovering, redshirt freshmen Quincy Allen and Javon Ruffin and true freshmen Joe Hurlburt and R.J. Smith.