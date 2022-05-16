Buffaloes add JUCO guard J'Vonne Hadley

Tad Boyle and the Buffs made another spring acquisition on Monday, receiving a commitment from Indian Hills Community College (Iowa) guard J'Vonne Hadley .

Hadley, a 6-foot-6 sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining, played one season at Northeastern before transferring to Indian Hills.

While there, he appeared in 33 games, starting 27. On the season, he averaged 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, shooting 55% from the floor (132-of-241).

Hadley will reinforce a backcourt that features sophomores K.J. Simpson and Julian Hammond III at point guard, with fellow transfer (Princeton) Ethan Wright and sophomore guards Nique Clifford, Luke O'Brien plus redshirt freshman Javon Ruffin and true freshman R.J. Smith cycling in at the two-guard.

Hadley's addition put the Buffaloes at 11 confirmed scholarships for the 2022-23 campaign.

What Jabari Walker decides to do — enter the NBA Draft or return to Colorado for his junior year — remains to be seen. Walker, who would be CU's 12th scholarship player for this upcoming season, has until June 1 to either return to CU or continue on with the NBA Draft.



