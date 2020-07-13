CUSportsNation - Buffaloes add commitment from JUCO DB Trustin Oliver

Buffaloes add commitment from JUCO DB Trustin Oliver
A familiar face rejoined the herd on Monday morning as Trustin Oliver, an in-state prospect originally from Parker who signed with Colorado's Class of 2019 before taking the JUCO route, announced a commitment once more to Colorado, this time within the Buffs' 2021 class.
Oliver joins the Buffaloes from Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, IA.
Oliver wound up being academically ineligible for Colorado as a freshman and did not see a snap in a Buffaloes uniform. He then enrolled at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi before landing at Iowa Western, where he redshirted.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect and former Legacy High School standout appears to be back on a promising trajectory that could see him making significant contributions for Colorado as early as 2021.
He announced his commitment to Colorado on Twitter:
"After going through 2 junior colleges and finding a home within Western Iowa Community College, I've learned a lot about myself as a player, as a young man, and many lessons about life along my journey. My family, friends and coaches have supported me throughout the entire process and I cannot express how much that has meant to me. With all that being said, I am blessed and excited to say I have committed to the University of Colorado."
@k_dorrell @coach_meat @CoachMaxie @CUBuffsFootball #s2s #elevate21 pic.twitter.com/3NOtje9RaR— Trustin (@trustinoliver) July 13, 2020
If all goes to plan and there are no more snafus that Oliver will have to battle through, he's set to be a potential important depth piece for Colorado at DB and safety. With Derrion Rakestraw being CU's only truly experienced returning safety, Oliver's addition is a welcomed one for Demetrice Martin, Brett Maxie and Co.
He is the sixth commit for Karl Dorrell's Class of 2021.