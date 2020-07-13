CUSportsNation - Buffaloes add commitment from JUCO DB Trustin Oliver

A familiar face rejoined the herd on Monday morning as Trustin Oliver , an in-state prospect originally from Parker who signed with Colorado's Class of 2019 before taking the JUCO route, announced a commitment once more to Colorado, this time within the Buffs' 2021 class.

Oliver wound up being academically ineligible for Colorado as a freshman and did not see a snap in a Buffaloes uniform. He then enrolled at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi before landing at Iowa Western, where he redshirted.

Now, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect and former Legacy High School standout appears to be back on a promising trajectory that could see him making significant contributions for Colorado as early as 2021.

He announced his commitment to Colorado on Twitter:

"After going through 2 junior colleges and finding a home within Western Iowa Community College, I've learned a lot about myself as a player, as a young man, and many lessons about life along my journey. My family, friends and coaches have supported me throughout the entire process and I cannot express how much that has meant to me. With all that being said, I am blessed and excited to say I have committed to the University of Colorado."