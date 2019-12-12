Colorado has received another addition to the Class of 2020, this time via a PWO commitment from Trey Ortega, a WR/slotback out of Broomfield High School. Ortega stands at 6-foot-0 and weighs 175 pounds. He'll join the team sometime in the summer and plans to enroll for the Fall 2020 semester with the intention of eventually becoming a language arts teacher while working his way up to achieve his top career goal: athletic director.

Colorado got on his radar back in October and he was an unofficial visitor to the CU v. UW game on Nov. 23. "(Director of Player Personnel) Geoff Martzen contacted me about going to the University of Washington game for a potential PWO meeting," Ortega said. "From then to when I went up for the game I kept in contact, sending him my weekly highlights. Three days (after the UW game) he informed me I was going to be offer (as a) PWO." As of now, Ortega's potential role with the Buffaloes remains up in the air, but he said he is hoping to go in and earn a place as either a cornerback or slot wideout.

Ortega is the second PWO to commit to Colorado this week, following California WR Justin Schafer. For Ortega, he knows he's in for a battle in terms of earning a scholarship. "I love being the underdog," he said. "Everyone looks over you and doesn't expect much from you. Coming in next year, I'm going to have a chip on my shoulder, fighting for a potential scholarship. For me, (the fight) starts now and I've been getting into the weight room along with doing speed and agility drills. To me, it's all about how bad you want this, and I want this pretty damn bad." In terms of the best route he can take to earn a scholarship with the Buffaloes, Ortega right off the bat mentioned special teams. "The example I always think about is how (former Denver Bronco and two-time Super Bowl champion RB) Terrell Davis made a monster hit on kickoff his rookie season (during the preseason) and from that point, the rest (was) history," Ortega said. "Once (coaches) see you making plays on special teams, they know you're ready to make plays on offense or defense. I hope I can make an impact on special teams and start working my way up the chain."

Super stoked to say I am committed to the University of Colorado. Thank you to all the coaches and family members who have helped me get to this point! 🐃🌟⚫️ pic.twitter.com/fmzZQRMQQr — Trey Ortega (@tr3yortega) December 12, 2019