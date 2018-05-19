Buff Mailbag: Answering Colorado Recruiting Questions
CUSportsNation.com's Mike Singer took all sorts of football recruiting related questions from the Buff Nation Message Board this week and answers them below.
CRBuff asks: Of all the recruits you have knowledge of, who do you think CU has a really good shot with at this time? I guess we'll know more about Kyle Ford after his visit, but it seems like we're very much in play. what are your thoughts on him?
MS: This is a pretty loaded question. To answer your first question, I don't see (or know of any) recruits that are going to pop with commitments to CU in the next couple of weeks, but man, what I'm hearing for June official visits is looking really, really good. With these spring official visits and early-ish signing period in December, prospects are committing earlier than ever, and I expect CU to have a large bulk of its class committed before these kids start their senior year. That was pretty much the case for the Buffs the past couple of years too, but the quality of kids that are committing early has increased. June and July are really good months for Colorado in recruiting as they get recruits to visit unofficially, but now they can roll the red carpet out for a two-day, all expenses paid official visit.
With Kyle Ford, the Buffs are very much in play. He's right around 30 offers but the Buffs are a serious contender, although many people around the country don't realize it. He has friends committed to the Buffs and a few that already are playing for CU. Darrin Chiaverini is one of the best wide receiver recruiters in the country and WR prospects love that their future position coach is also the offensive coordinator. Ford is officially visiting Colorado on June 22, which is huge.
DBBUFF asks: Do you ever hear anything during your interviews about recruits looking for a winning team? Or top team or team with consistent record? Just wondered if they ever verbalized that to you.
MS: These days, kids are pretty media savvy and very well-spoken. Even if looking for a "winning team" is important to them, they typically don't ever bad mouth a "losing" school on the record. But still, there is reading in between the lines and you can pick up when a recruit doesn't want to go to a school that consistently has a losing record. They're just really nice about it. For Colorado specifically, I can't remember a single instance in the past couple of years where a recruit has considered CU a losing program. They 100% see the positive upswing on the field and in recruiting.
LA_Buff asks: Mike seems like recruiting Louisiana is a thing of the past. Do you think the cultural differences are an obstacle to bringing in kids from that state? And are the Buffs going to get back to recruiting the islands?
MS: Colorado has made southern California, Texas, Colorado, and national JuCo recruiting its mainstay, and I don't expect that to change or see why it should change. This Colorado staff has their ties in those areas, and the areas have been very good to Colorado. If Colorado had an ace Polynesian recruiter, I think the Buff would recruit Hawaii and the American Samoa more, but the staff is recruiting areas that have been historically good to them and where the staff has its ties. For Louisiana, the Buffs brought in Delrick Abrams Jr. in the 2018 class and he's from Louisiana. He's fit in just fine at CU. I can't say cultural differences is an obstacle.
