CUSportsNation.com

MS: This is a pretty loaded question. To answer your first question, I don't see (or know of any) recruits that are going to pop with commitments to CU in the next couple of weeks, but man, what I'm hearing for June official visits is looking really, really good. With these spring official visits and early-ish signing period in December, prospects are committing earlier than ever, and I expect CU to have a large bulk of its class committed before these kids start their senior year. That was pretty much the case for the Buffs the past couple of years too, but the quality of kids that are committing early has increased. June and July are really good months for Colorado in recruiting as they get recruits to visit unofficially, but now they can roll the red carpet out for a two-day, all expenses paid official visit.

With Kyle Ford, the Buffs are very much in play. He's right around 30 offers but the Buffs are a serious contender, although many people around the country don't realize it. He has friends committed to the Buffs and a few that already are playing for CU. Darrin Chiaverini is one of the best wide receiver recruiters in the country and WR prospects love that their future position coach is also the offensive coordinator. Ford is officially visiting Colorado on June 22, which is huge.