Colorado 2020 QB commit Brendon Lewis and the Melissa Cardinals faced Wilmer-Hutchins in the first round of the Texas Conference 4A Division I state championship playoffs, winning 56-6. Lewis himself scored four touchdowns and had 387 yards of total offense. Mel Tucker was in the house to watch him play, a gesture appreciated by Colorado's future QB.

three-star QB and Colorado commit Brendon Lewis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Coach Tucker came to the game so I knew I had to put on a show," Lewis said. "I was going into the game and knew I had to make some plays and that’s what I did. I took what the defense gave me and exploited it. It was a good outcome and coach Tucker was really impressed.” Tucker and his coaches have done well in keeping good tabs on their commits. For Tucker in particular, showing up in person to Lewis' game carried a lot of weight, something Lewis himself acknowledged. “I talked to him before the game...he wished me good luck and told me he was going to be there watching," Lewis said. "It made me really excited — I appreciated it a lot and it just shows that he wants me a lot — I couldn’t be more excited to get up (to Boulder) and play for him.” Almost every week this season Lewis was making headlines either via his run game, throwing beauties of balls, and as a general statement, being a consistent and the main offensive engine for Melissa. “I go into every game and think that I’m the best athlete on the field — I have to show (people) that I’m the best athlete on the field," Lewis said. "I’m not satisfied yet.” A brief highlight of Melissa's victory last Friday can be viewed below.

.@FootballMelissa has no problem with Wilmer Hutchins as they win 56-6#TXHSFB #IHSS pic.twitter.com/bDIlFW5PkA — DFW Inside High School Sports (@ihss_dfw) November 18, 2019