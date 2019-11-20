Brendon Lewis enjoyed the presence of Mel Tucker at his game last weekend
Colorado 2020 QB commit Brendon Lewis and the Melissa Cardinals faced Wilmer-Hutchins in the first round of the Texas Conference 4A Division I state championship playoffs, winning 56-6.
Lewis himself scored four touchdowns and had 387 yards of total offense. Mel Tucker was in the house to watch him play, a gesture appreciated by Colorado's future QB.
“Coach Tucker came to the game so I knew I had to put on a show," Lewis said. "I was going into the game and knew I had to make some plays and that’s what I did. I took what the defense gave me and exploited it. It was a good outcome and coach Tucker was really impressed.”
Tucker and his coaches have done well in keeping good tabs on their commits. For Tucker in particular, showing up in person to Lewis' game carried a lot of weight, something Lewis himself acknowledged.
“I talked to him before the game...he wished me good luck and told me he was going to be there watching," Lewis said. "It made me really excited — I appreciated it a lot and it just shows that he wants me a lot — I couldn’t be more excited to get up (to Boulder) and play for him.”
Almost every week this season Lewis was making headlines either via his run game, throwing beauties of balls, and as a general statement, being a consistent and the main offensive engine for Melissa.
“I go into every game and think that I’m the best athlete on the field — I have to show (people) that I’m the best athlete on the field," Lewis said. "I’m not satisfied yet.”
A brief highlight of Melissa's victory last Friday can be viewed below.
.@FootballMelissa has no problem with Wilmer Hutchins as they win 56-6#TXHSFB #IHSS pic.twitter.com/bDIlFW5PkA— DFW Inside High School Sports (@ihss_dfw) November 18, 2019
Up next for Lewis is a 6:30 p.m. MST showdown with China Springs tomorrow evening.
Lewis mentioned that he's been hitting the film room hard to study up on China Springs (4-7) and that Thursday's game is going to be business as usual, with no need to make any tweaks or adjustments to the Cardinals' game plan.
"As long as we keep doing what we’ve been doing and go out an execute, no one’s going to be able to stop us," he said.
Finally, Lewis commented on the Buffs' growing 2020 class, which undoubtedly has changed quite a bit since he committed to it back in early May, which feels like a lifetime ago when we look at all that's transpired since.
“When I committed I knew that coach Tuck was going to recruit a great class," he said. "It’s all coming together (with) a lot of great players. This class is going to help turn the program around and put Colorado back on top. I feel like the coaching staff is going to help us and we’re going to help them get to where we all want to be. There’s more to come.”