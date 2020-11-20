CUSportsNation - Brenden Rice eager to forge his own individual identity on the gridiron

It should go without saying how long of a shadow the legacy of Jerry Rice casts as a HOFer and NFL record holder for receptions (1,549), yards (22,895) and receiving touchdowns (197).

Imagine being his son who also plays the same position and is now trying to make a name for himself as a football player.

That's been the situation of Colorado true freshman wideout Brenden Rice since he started to gain traction as a sought-after recruit coming out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona.

Rice's recruitment was watched with eager eyes. When he got to Colorado, the spotlight on him became even brighter.

Now, through two games, Rice has three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

This past Saturday he recorded the bulk of those stats, notching a pair of catches, one of which was a 34-yard touchdown reception.

The way Darrin Chiaverini sees it, with Rice scoring his first career touchdown Saturday, he's officially stepped foot on the road to forging his own identity as a football player.

"Brenden and Jerry — they didn’t grow up together. Brenden wasn’t raised by Jerry and so, Brenden is making a name for himself," Chiaverini said. "We talk about it all the time — about having your own legacy and he’s doing that."

Already, Rice seems to be earning Chiaverini's trust. With 42 snaps played through two games (14 vs. UCLA, 28 against Stanford), Rice has seen the most offensive action out of any true freshman wide receiver by a comfortable margin.

Per Chiaverini, Rice knows the playbook and has earned his playing time. Chiaverini even went as far as to place Rice in a category of his own with respect to his abilities as a true freshman.

"He’s a good young man and he’s going to be a really good player for a long time," Chiaverini said. "He has a high ceiling and he works extremely hard. He’s the first true freshman that I’ve felt confident in playing, even when I had (Laviska Shenault), because Viska struggled to learn the system. But Brenden’s really picked it up. I have a lot of confidence in him and he has a bright future at CU.”