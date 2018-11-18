CUSportsNation.com

After starting the season 5-0, Colorado has lost its past six games, and reports on Sunday morning are that Mike MacIntyre has been fired as Colorado's head football coach.

ESPN.com's Chris Low reported the news at 10:24 a.m. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman has also confirmed the report, and BuffZone's Brian Howell reports that a team meeting has been called for 11 a.m.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, some early candidates include "Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin, former Oregon coach and Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, and West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen, who may be interested in making a move. Syracuse coach Dino Babers also could be an interesting option."

