CUSportsNation.com

Breaking down Colorado's 2019 Offensive Hot Board
* Quarterback *
|CU trending
|Other schools
|Commentary
|
Committed
|
Alabama, Arizona State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
|
Evans is solidly committed to Colorado and there's not much else to see here. He seemed to flirt with the idea of visiting other schools earlier this year, but he didn't take trips, and it's unlikely he visits elsewhere this fall. The only thing, in our mind, that will keep Evans from signing with CU is a colossal coaching change.
More notes: The Buffs have Evans committed, and they have not been in serious contact with any other quarterbacks since his January pledge.
* Running back *
|CU trending
|Other schools
|Commentary
|
Committed
|
Colorado State
|
The Buffs were on Davis for quite a while before he finally committed last December. Davis is locked in with CU.
|CU trending
|Other schools
|Commentary
|
Hot
|
Michigan State, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas A&M, others
|
There are two schools that seem to be at the top of Mangham's list, and that is Colorado and Michigan State. This is a kid with 40+ offers so he has his fair share of options and will likely take more trips before it's all said and done.
