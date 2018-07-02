Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-02 11:28:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Breaking down Colorado's 2019 Offensive Hot Board

Jaren Mangham is CU's top running back option on the board
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

* Quarterback *

Outlook for Ty Evans
CU trending Other schools Commentary

Committed

Alabama, Arizona State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Evans is solidly committed to Colorado and there's not much else to see here. He seemed to flirt with the idea of visiting other schools earlier this year, but he didn't take trips, and it's unlikely he visits elsewhere this fall. The only thing, in our mind, that will keep Evans from signing with CU is a colossal coaching change.

More notes: The Buffs have Evans committed, and they have not been in serious contact with any other quarterbacks since his January pledge.

* Running back * 

Outlook for Joshia Davis
CU trending Other schools Commentary

Committed

Colorado State

The Buffs were on Davis for quite a while before he finally committed last December. Davis is locked in with CU.
Outlook for Jaren Mangham
CU trending Other schools Commentary

Hot

Michigan State, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas A&M, others

There are two schools that seem to be at the top of Mangham's list, and that is Colorado and Michigan State. This is a kid with 40+ offers so he has his fair share of options and will likely take more trips before it's all said and done.
