Summers' impressions of CSU's offense on film: "They're very multiple. They're a group that's got a lot of talent, particularly the edges. You've got a QB with a big arm and you've got two backs that have played a lot of football. You've got an offensive line that's coming back and tight ends that can do a lot tight ends that can do a lot of dangerous things. I think they're one of the better TE groups that we'll face all year and the the versatility and mental things you've got to get prepared for, those are challenges."

Thoughts: From what I'm hearing from friends in FoCo (much more on that on Wednesday/Thursday...Collin Hill, despite having limited experience as a starting QB, has meshed well this August and is looking good overall. I've heard the Rams will utilize a double-RB attack on the ground, with Marcus McElroy and Marvin Kinsey both seeing action. Summers is correct about the TEs — they're big. Both around 250 pounds. Expect them to be used quite a bit. As for the o-line, that's an area that I think the Buffs can exploit. If CU's rush game, from the LBs and the d-line, lives up to expectation, that could be an area that hurts the Rams' chances of being effective on offense.

Summers' on the D coming together recently: "I think a number of things has created [a cohesiveness defensively.] Once we got out of the installation phase, the first 10 or 11 days, and we really honed in on what we were going to be defensively and had consistency with our calls. And really, we tried to take a lot of these young guys in an inexperienced group and try to get them up to speed with the adjustments of the game. We always feel like the first game [of the year] becomes about which team makes the most and best adjustments and so we've tried to focus on that. That's when you saw our defense take a turn for the better."

Thoughts: I think players have progressed as much as possible during the last few weeks starting on Aug 1, namely the younger guys. But what Summers is alluding to I think is that at the end of the day, the game vs. Colorado State is going to serve as the first test to see how that progression translates against an actual opponent. Will those newbie d-linemen other than Na'im Rodman show that they're ready to be thrown into the mix on a consistent basis? Will the better communication that I've heard players/coaches describe as only having gotten better (more on that below) turn out to be real come Friday? And the secondary, too. Will having gone up against an elite WR corps in practice every day make these DBs all the more effective? We are going to find out Friday, at least in some capacity.

Summers on how his D is communicating, across all positions: "I think a big thing you hear HCMT say all the time is 'sign and cosign.' If you're going to make a change, if you're going to make a check or change a coverage, you're going to signal it and try to get someone to signal it back to you...you're trying to get somebody to be able make sure when you're signaling together in a place like Mile High this week, stadiums we're going to play at throughout the year and here at Folsom, where it's going to be loud and rowdy, you want to make sure you've got those pieces of communications tied together."

Thoughts: All players I've talked to on the starting D have told me they feel like there is a good connection in terms of communication between the position groups. Look no further than at Nate Landman as the guy who is holding all that together. He's the unquestioned proponent of strong communication between everyone and I think as part of his role as a leader on the defense, he has held guys to that standard, from the DBs to the D-line in front of him. Trace that back to Rick Gamboa, who seems to have taught Landman well in that regard.