CUSportsNation - Blue chip in-state TE Erik Olsen sets 4th of July commitment date

Blue chip in-state TE Erik Olsen sets 4th of July commitment date
Erik Olsen, one of four four-star Class of 2021 tight ends from the state of Colorado, will announce a commitment at 4 p.m. MST on the 4th of July, which is next Saturday.
Olsen doubtless is one of the most sought after prospects in the Centennial State within his class, which this recruiting cycle, has a solid number of blue chip tight ends.
When Olsen makes his decision, it will leave Gunnar Helm of Cherry Creek as the last remaining uncommitted four-star tight end from Colorado. Cherokee Trail's Sam Hart committed to Ohio State at the end of December while Olsen's Heritage teammate Terrance Ferguson just pledged to Oregon.
Olsen stand at 6-foot-5 and is 235 pounds. After being offered by Karl Dorrell personally back in mid-April, Olsen has gone about steadily trimming his list of options. In total, he's approaching 20 scholarship offers.
The Buffs have remained in contention with him since offering, appearing in his Top 11 in April and a Top 6 in early June. Now, Colorado faces Stanford, UCLA, Washington and Notre Dame as decision day approaches.
I will be announcing my commitment at 4 MST on the 4th of July!!! @UCLAFootball @StanfordFball @NDFootball @CUBuffsFootball @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/YghlG787yG— Erik Olsen (@e_olsen12) June 28, 2020
Dorrell, Taylor Embree and Darrin Chiaverini have all been involved in Olsen's recruitment. Together, the three of them have worked to sell Olsen about how the tight end position is going to be a mainstay within the Buffs' offense of the near future.
"I also do have to admit that I feel pretty hopeful for the future of tight ends at Colorado and maybe I could be the first one to start that legacy," Olsen recently told CUSportsNation.
Right now, Colorado's Class of 2021 sits at four commits: Cherry Creek WR Chase Penry, ILB Zephaniah Maea, OL Jackson Anderson and DE Allan Baugh. Olsen would be the highest rated recruit thus far to come into the fold in the Dorrell era and a commitment from him would doubtless give the Buffs some solid momentum heading into the rest of the summer.
Currently, there are five Rivals FutureCast picks predicting Olsen landing at Colorado. While there is still some time left between now and decision day, Olsen appears to be trending towards Colorado's camp.
Join the conversation on Olsen at Buff Nation, the premiere message board community serving countless Colorado fanatics.