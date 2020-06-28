CUSportsNation - Blue chip in-state TE Erik Olsen sets 4th of July commitment date

Erik Olsen , one of four four-star Class of 2021 tight ends from the state of Colorado, will announce a commitment at 4 p.m. MST on the 4th of July, which is next Saturday.

Olsen doubtless is one of the most sought after prospects in the Centennial State within his class, which this recruiting cycle, has a solid number of blue chip tight ends.

When Olsen makes his decision, it will leave Gunnar Helm of Cherry Creek as the last remaining uncommitted four-star tight end from Colorado. Cherokee Trail's Sam Hart committed to Ohio State at the end of December while Olsen's Heritage teammate Terrance Ferguson just pledged to Oregon.

Olsen stand at 6-foot-5 and is 235 pounds. After being offered by Karl Dorrell personally back in mid-April, Olsen has gone about steadily trimming his list of options. In total, he's approaching 20 scholarship offers.

The Buffs have remained in contention with him since offering, appearing in his Top 11 in April and a Top 6 in early June. Now, Colorado faces Stanford, UCLA, Washington and Notre Dame as decision day approaches.