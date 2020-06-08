Heritage High School (Littleton, CO) 2021 tight end Erik Olsen is without a doubt one of the most sought after prospects within his class in the Centennial State. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound recruit has reeled in countless high-profile offers and has begun to trim his list of options.

Back in April, he named a Top 10 that included Colorado and today, he cut some fat off the meat and announced a Top 6, featuring: Colorado, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Washington, UCLA Stanford.

It certainly goes without saying that CU's competition in protecting the borders of the state come from some of the Buffaloes' most notable historical rivals as well as fellow in-conference opponents.

The Buffaloes initially offered Olsen back in April and since then, Taylor Embree, Darrin Chiaverini and Karl Dorrell have all been recruiting him.

“Coach Embree and I talk pretty often," Olsen told CUSportsNation recently. "I'm a huge fan of coach Embree and his coaching style. He knows a lot about the (TE) position so obviously there’s a lot I can learn from him. I’ve had a relationship with coach Chev for awhile and with coach Dorrell being new, it took a little while to learn more about him, but I really do like him as a guy."

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound prospect is familiar with Colorado, its campus and facilities, just in being a local guy who has multiple unofficial visits to Boulder under his belt.

While CU recently won a recruiting battle for 2021 ILB Zephaniah Maea, edging San Diego State and Boise State, the quest to land Olsen undoubtedly involves higher stakes and more stout competition.

Not only is there significant Pac-12 competition, but there is also the matter of pride in terms of not wanting an in-state clue chip prospect leave the Centennial State for the Buffs' most heated historical rival in the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

It is noteworthy that Olsen's mother is a Nebraska alumna and much of his family are big Huskers fans, with a sizable chunk of the Olsen clan hailing from Benkelman, Nebraska.



As Olsen continues to approach his decision day, which is yet to be determined, Colorado will doubtless look to stay at the forefront of the battle to land his services.