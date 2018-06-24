Ticker
football

Big time recruits enjoy their Colorado official visit

From left to right: Mekhi Blackmon, Mark Perry, Don Chapman, Titus Toler, Carl Jones, Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson
Colorado is hosting one of its biggest recruiting weekends ever with 14 prospects officially visiting campus. These recruits are taking to social media to post about their trips. We've compiled tweets below and will update this article if/when the recruits post more.

MORE: Buff Nation Message Board | CUSportsNation.com front page

