CUSportsNation.com

Big time recruits enjoy their Colorado official visit
Colorado is hosting one of its biggest recruiting weekends ever with 14 prospects officially visiting campus. These recruits are taking to social media to post about their trips. We've compiled tweets below and will update this article if/when the recruits post more.
Thank You ALL For Standing By My Family & I Throughout This Entire Process.... There Isn’t A Doubt Colorado Is The Place For Me......(this is not a time for celebration, just watch me work.) #CUSoon #ThankTheLord #APE pic.twitter.com/lc2358w500— MeKhi Blackmon (@KhiBlackmon) June 24, 2018
LPJ in Colorado!! Thank you father GOD for this opportunity . Big thanks to my high school back home MPHS_Football. pic.twitter.com/7WxYGrOI0c— LPJ 🎒 (@LacareaP31) June 24, 2018
Amazing time in Colorado Truly Blessed to receive an offer from THE University Of Colorado #Gobuffs pic.twitter.com/XpFKNdEeOH— 🥞⁷⁴ (@CamronJohnson_) June 23, 2018
The University Of Colorado 😍 pic.twitter.com/Kotvhl9WnT— XX (@_Mperry20) June 23, 2018
Great official visit this weekend at the University of Colorado🐃🌟 ‼️#SKOBUFFS pic.twitter.com/mu7qg9qCWj— Skylar Loving-Black (@skylarloving80) June 24, 2018
Colorado is a special place 💯 pic.twitter.com/WxHXrN0uwc— Don chapman (@don_chapman15) June 24, 2018
Boulder, Colorado📍— Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) June 22, 2018
Colorado, what’s good!? #GoBuffs— Ethan Rae (@Rae__Ethan) June 22, 2018