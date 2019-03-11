CUSportsNation.com

BOULDER – University of Colorado’s sophomore tandem of Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright IV were selected to the 2019 All-Pac-12 Conference Men’s Basketball First Team by a vote of league coaches, the conference announced on Monday.

In addition, Wright earned honorable mention to the All-Defensive squad for the second-straight year.

The duo represents Colorado’s seventh & eighth All-Pac-12 First Team honorees, and both are first time recipients. It’s the second time in eight seasons that the Buffaloes have two first team members. Andre Roberson and Spencer Dinwiddie were on the 2012-13 lead squad. Colorado joins Washington as the only school to have a pair of players (Matisse Thybulle and Jaylen Nowell) on the 10-member first team.

Colorado has had a first or second team All-Conference performer in all eight seasons as a member of the Pac-12. The addition of Bey and Wright give the Buffaloes 11 All-Pac-12 selections overall.

Bey leads Colorado at 13.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56 percent from the field. He is the co-leader in the Pac-12 in double-doubles with 14, including a current streak of five in a row. Bey is averaging a double-double in conference games at 14.5 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Bey is second on overall rebounding and defensive boards (7.7 drpg) on the Pac-12 leaderboard while ranking eighth in field goal percentage, ninth in blocks (1.2 bpg), 11th in offensive rebounds (1.9 orpg) and 16th in scoring

Wright, a member of the 2018 Pac-12 All-Freshman team, is averaging 13.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while leading the Buffaloes in assists (142) and steals (33) – all while dealing with a shoulder injury that has kept him less than 100 percent since the beginning of the conference season.

Wright is third in the Pac-12 in assists (4.9 apg) while ranking eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7), 12th in field goal percentage, 13th in free throw percentage (.780) and 17th in scoring. His honorable mention to the All-Defensive team essentially tabs him as one of the top seven defenders in the Pac-12.

The Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards will be announced on the Pac-12 Network’s Postseason Awards show, set to air tonight at 6 p.m. MT.

Colorado, 19-11 overall, is the fifth seed at the 2019 Pac-12 Tournament and will play 12th-seeded California in a first round game on Wednesday, March 13, at 3:30 p.m. MT, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

