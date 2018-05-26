Our members gave their nominations which resulted in the seeding below. Check out the bracket and preview for this article's matchup below!

A few weeks ago, CUSportsNation.com members voted Darian Hagan as the best quarterback in Colorado football history. Now, we turn to the running back position.

The Salaam Profile (info below from cubuffs.com)

- 1994 Heisman Trophy Winner

- 1994 Walter Camp Trophy (National Player of the Year)

- 1994 Unanimous First Team All-American

- Single Season School Record 2,055 Rushing Yards In 1994

- He won the first (and only) Heisman Trophy in Colorado history, claiming the 60th annual award as a junior in 1994, easily winning by some 248 votes and 842 points.

- He became the fifth Buffalo to earn unanimous All-America honors that year, as he became just the fourth player in college football history at the time to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season

- In setting the single-season CU rushing mark with 2,055 yards, he did not play in five fourth quarters and on two other occasions, he played only briefly in the third quarter; over half of the yards (1,040) came against ranked opponents

- Set a school scoring mark that same year with 24 touchdowns for 144 total points

- Reeled off nine consecutive 100-yard games in ’94, including four 200-plus yard games (both school records)

- Ended his career as only the second Buff to exceed 3,000 career rushing yards (3,057)

- In CU’s miraculous 27-26 win at Michigan in 1994 that became known as “The Catch,” he accomplished two significant things: his 141 rushing yards were the most by an opponent player in the Big House in 21 seasons, and he helped Tony Berti keep a defender (future Bronco Trevor Pryce) at bay with a key block, freeing Kordell Stewart to unload the game-winning 64-yard pass to Michael Westbrook as time expired.

- Salaam passed away in 2016 at the age of 42.

The White Profile (info below from cubuffs.com)

- U.S. Supreme Court Justice 1962-1993

- Rhodes Scholar

- Two-time All-Pro Halfback

- Member of College Football Hall of Fame

- Member of GTE Academic Hall of Fame

- Member of Big Eight Hall of Fame

- Colorado’s first All-American (1937)

Colorado’s first All-American and one of the greatest students in the history of the school, Byron “Whizzer” White retired as justice of the Supreme Court in March of 1993 after serving 31 years on the nation’s high court. White was a unanimous All-American after a brilliant 1937 season that saw him lead CU to an 8-0 record and a Cotton Bowl bid, as he set national records with 1,121 rushing yards and 122 points - marks which would stand until colleges went to 10- and 11- game schedules. White was a Rhodes Scholar, a two time All-Pro halfback with Pittsburgh and Detroit, a leading graduate of the Yale Law School in 1946, a decorated naval intelligence officer in World War II and a deputy U.S. Attorney General in addition to his role on the U.S. Supreme Court. He is a member of the National Football Foundation’s College Hall of Fame, the GTE Academic Hall of Fame and was selected to CU’s All-Century Team. White passed away on April 15, 2002 at the age of 84.

