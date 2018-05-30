Our members gave their nominations which resulted in the seeding below. Check out the bracket and preview for this article's matchup below!

A few weeks ago, CUSportsNation.com members voted Darian Hagan as the best quarterback in Colorado football history. Now, we turn to the running back position.

The Bieniemy Profile (info below from cubuffs.com)

- 1990 Unanimous All-American

- 3rd in 1990 Heisman Trophy voting

- Two-time All-Big Eight, 1990 Offensive Player of the Year

- CU's all-time leading rusher

Eric Bieniemy was one of the first three unanimous All-Americans in CU history, when the seven NCAA recognized selectors all tabbed him on their first-team in 1990 (along with OG Joe Garten and OLB Alfred Williams that same year)

... He finished third in the Heisman voting that season, when he rushed for 1,628 yards as the starting tailback on CU's national championship team; that total was good for second in the nation (he lost out on the title by 16 yards)

... A two-time first-team All-Big Eight performer in 1988 and 1990, and was the conference's offensive player-of-the-year as a senior ... Named to CU's All-Century team, the only active member at the time who was selected

... Finished his career as CU's all-time leader rusher (3,940 yards), and was also tops in attempts (699), all-purpose yards (4,351) and scoring (254 points) and second in total offense (4,003)

... He remains CU's leader in rushing and all-purpose yards to this day, as he still holds over two dozen school records

... Also recorded a school-best to this day 22 100-yard rushing games, which included a pair of 200-yard efforts (217 at Missouri in 1990 and 211 versus Oregon State in 1988) ... Gutted out five fumbles in the first three quarters in the rain at Lincoln on Nov. 2, 1990, bouncing back with four fourth quarter touchdowns that rallied CU to a 27-12 win over Nebraska and put CU on the inside track for the '90 national title

The Brown Profile

- Played in just two seasons at Colorado as he transferred from a junior college

- Is still the No. 8 all-time leading rusher despite playing in two seasons, rushing for 2,787 yards

- In 2002, he rushed for 1,841 yards, which is second to only Rashaan Salaam for most rushing yards in a single season by a Buff running back

- Brown's 309 rushing yards against Kansas in 2002 is third most by a CU running back in a single game

- Ranks second in all-time rushing touchdowns with 35

- Ran for six touchdowns against Nebraska, a school record

- Was a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2002 but an injury caused him to miss a couple of games, ruining his chances

- Colorado had a record of 19-8 in Brown's two seasons

- Brown declared for the NFL Draft, skipping his senior season. He led the NFL in rushing yards per attempt in 2004.

