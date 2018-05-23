CUSportsNation.com

Our members gave their nominations which resulted in the seeding below. Check out the bracket and preview for this article's matchup below!

The Bieniemy Profile (info below from cubuffs.com)

- 1990 Unanimous All-American

- 3rd in 1990 Heisman Trophy voting

- Two-time All-Big Eight, 1990 Offensive Player of the Year

- CU's all-time leading rusher

Eric Bieniemy was one of the first three unanimous All-Americans in CU history, when the seven NCAA recognized selectors all tabbed him on their first-team in 1990 (along with OG Joe Garten and OLB Alfred Williams that same year)

... He finished third in the Heisman voting that season, when he rushed for 1,628 yards as the starting tailback on CU's national championship team; that total was good for second in the nation (he lost out on the title by 16 yards)

... A two-time first-team All-Big Eight performer in 1988 and 1990, and was the conference's offensive player-of-the-year as a senior ... Named to CU's All-Century team, the only active member at the time who was selected

... Finished his career as CU's all-time leader rusher (3,940 yards), and was also tops in attempts (699), all-purpose yards (4,351) and scoring (254 points) and second in total offense (4,003)

... He remains CU's leader in rushing and all-purpose yards to this day, as he still holds over two dozen school records

... Also recorded a school-best to this day 22 100-yard rushing games, which included a pair of 200-yard efforts (217 at Missouri in 1990 and 211 versus Oregon State in 1988) ... Gutted out five fumbles in the first three quarters in the rain at Lincoln on Nov. 2, 1990, bouncing back with four fourth quarter touchdowns that rallied CU to a 27-12 win over Nebraska and put CU on the inside track for the '90 national title

The Stewart Profile (info below from cubuffs.com)

- He finished his career with 3,598 rushing yards, good for second on CU’s all-time list, likely winding up shy of the top spot due to missing the better part of four games with knee and ankle injuries (Eric Bieniemy, his position coach as a senior, still leads with 3,940 yards).

- He still set nine season or career marks his senior year: most career rushing attempts (809), most career all-purpose plays (919), most career all-purpose yards (4,8283,598 rushing, 969 receiving, 261 returns), most career yards gained from scrimmage, both overall and minimum of at least 500 yards rushing and receiving (4,567), most career receptions by a running back (93), including the mark for a single season (45), and the most season (571) and career (969) receiving yards by a running back.

- He also finished 10th in rushing touchdowns (25), 11th in total offense (3,635 yards) and tied for 18th in scoring (150 points). He just missed out on becoming the 28th player in NCAA history to record 3,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in a career, as he was approaching the mark before he went down with an ankle sprain early in the third quarter in the season finale at Utah.

- He became the first player to lead the Buffaloes in rushing for four seasons, and was just the ninth to have done it for three years in a row, one of five to have done that with at least 600 yards all three seasons. Both career passing attempts went for touchdowns (covering 37 yards, giving him a 584.5 passer rating). He and Lamont Warren (1991-93) are the only two players to lead the team in rushing as a freshman, sophomore and junior (Warren left after the ’93 season for the NFL).

- His 16 career 100-yard rushing games (season best of six in 2010) were the second most in school history (Bieniemy had 22) and were among the top six by active players in the NCAA throughout his entire senior season. His 2,744 career yards were the second most to Rashaan Salaam (3,057) through a junior year at CU, and ranked as the most by a player entering his senior season since Salaam declared early for the NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy in 1994 (Bieniemy had 2,312).

- He became the first player to start a game at running back in four different seasons since Bieniemy did so from 1987-90.

