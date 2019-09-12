11:01 a.m. on Saturday at Folsom Field, Colorado has the chance to move to 3-0 on the year but to do so, the Buffs must move past the Air Force Academy. Here are three keys to victory, coming from both sides of the ball.

Mel Tucker: "I think that you'd have to be totally uninformed to not know what this is all about when playing a team like Air Force. You'd have to be totally clueless to get caught off guard by a team like this.

This particular game I don't see as a trap game. Anyone in the world who knows anything about football knows that when you play Air Force, you better strap it up. They've got talented guys that are tough, physical, disciplined and they attack people. Their belief level is at the highest level."

Key No. 1: Colorado's defense, by limiting big plays, should look to make a grind out of Air Force's offensive possessions

***There's a classic war movie line that always comes from a lieutenant down to the nervous private before battle that goes: "Remember your training."

Colorado's defense should operate under similar guidance vs. the Falcons. The Buffs have dedicated a lot of time to prepare for these guys and the triple-option and are as prepared as they could hope to be before Saturday.

For the Buffs' defense, in hoping to slow down the Falcons' offense, not allowing chunky yardage on individual plays will be a good strategy. After all, Air Force wears out defenses with an offensive system that is content with getting three or four yards every carry, but which also has the ability to shutdown a D's front seven and move the ball downfield with big plays.

Tucker is dead right above when he talks about the known expectations you have as a player and coach upon having to face Air Force. While the Buffs may not have taken a microscopic look at every minute detail of the Falcons' playbook, they should know what to expect.

The D should aspire to dare Air Force into a battle of endurance. Make them take 12 plays, 6 minutes off the clock and average 4 per yards per play on a drive in exchange for points on the board, on drives that aren't stopped with turnovers or punts. Eliminate the big plays, and take it one snap at a time. This key ties into key No. 2.

Key No. 2: The Buffs' offense should do all it can to take pressure off the defense, which is sure to be in for a tough and long battle. Translation: start the game hot and end the game hot.

We've heard it from Darrin Chiaverini and Steven Montez, so expect the offense all to be on the same page with this one, but this week, the Buffs need to get things started early on offense.

Air Force will do whatever it can to keep the Buffaloes' offense off the field so in anticipation of the tough task the D will face, Montez and Co. need to take advantage of every opportunity given them.

Getting hot halfway through the third quarter won't cut it. Colorado should look to give the defense as much help as possible, preferably through maintaining an edge on the scoreboard.

HCMT: "They got some really good defensive ends that can rush the passer, their secondary has experience and they've got talent. They've got really good size and length and they do attack and pressure. They're not a bend but don't break unit. They get after it, try to create minus-yardage plays and are multiple in their schemes."

Chiaverini said on Tuesday that Air Force runs with a lot of man coverage, so for the Buffs, they should look to see just how many capable men Air Force has to cover Laviska Shenault, K.D. Nixon, Tony Brown, Brady Russell, Dimitri Stanley and Jaylon Jackson.

My guess is that it'll be in the passing game where Colorado finds a chink in the Air Force defensive armor. I foresee some big completions coming from Montez to his long list of viable targets. This could be the game Viska pops off.