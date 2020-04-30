News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 14:57:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Aziz Shittu and Chris Wilson taking tag-team approach with SoCal DE

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

Last week, only three offers appeared to go out from Colorado. Two of them were issued via Chris Wilson, the first to McKinney, TX DE Jonathan Jones, and then another to Calabasas, Calif. DE Myles ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}