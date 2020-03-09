CUSportsNation will have more on Alfano's suspension as details continue to develop.

DEVELOPING: Moments ago, Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera reported that former five-star DL and Alabama transfer Antonio Alfano had been suspended indefinitely by Colorado for a violation of team rules.

Alfano originally signed with Alabama's Class of 2018. A five-star recruit, he was ranked by Rivals as the No. 5 overall recruit in his class. Additionally, the Colonia, New Jersey native was the top-ranked defensive tackle in his class as well as the No. 1 overall recruit from the Garden State in 2018.

Alfano redshirted with the Crimson Tide as a freshman and eventually transferred to Colorado following a visit in November of 2019. While at Alabama, he failed to make a splash with the Crimson Tide and saw the field sparingly.

As Rivals' Woody Wommack noted around that time,

"Alfano came in with high expectations but ended up in Nick Saban’s dog house and didn’t appear in the Tide’s first two games of the season. After that, Alfano’s family announced on Twitter that he would be entering the transfer portal."

Mel Tucker ultimately oversaw Alfano joining the Buffaloes, and it appears fair to say that given his dicey and unclear departure from Alabama, he was a high-risk, high-reward kind of player.