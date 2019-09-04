Analysis: Steven Montez and Jay Johnson's mid-week comments
Colorado QB Steven Montez spoke at length Tuesday during the Buffs' weekly press conference while offensive coordinator Jay Johnson addressed the media following Wednesday's practice. Here's what they had to say plus some additional food for thought.
Steven Montez on the rivalry with Nebraska: "We treat every week the same just as nameless, faceless opponents but with that being said, we do understand how deep this almost hatred goes for Nebraska. I know they don't like us either, but we're just going to go out there and play the best football we can for four quarters...atmosphere should be great and we're just excited to get out there and play."
Nebraska has been chirping, the Buffs have not. I think that's half due to the way Mel Tucker rolls and also because Colorado comes off a victory against the Huskers — the losing team in this rekindling of a rivalry obviously is in the position more likely to hold a grudge.
For those of you wanting a return to the genuine hatred between these two programs, yu might be continuously disappointed — Tucker is adamant that his players keep their mouths shut and do their talking on the football field.
Jay Johnson on Laviska Shenault being a guy teams try hard to make a nonfactor: "I really feel good about our surrounding cast, we have a lot of good players and try to make sure everyone's involved. (Viska) is a talented guy and you try to monitor it (him being covered with special attention) but at the end of the day, I feel good with whatever play we have called, we have to go through our progressions and do what's presented to us."
***As I've stated before, I think Shenault vs. Nebraska is going to be at the center of a lot more plays than he was against CSU. I have my doubts that the Huskers can keep him subdued the entire game and as will be the case with many more defenses the Buffs take on, they're going to have a hard time keeping an eye on the overwhelming amount of options Montez has to throw to.
Personally, I could see the tight ends sneaking in big catches on a regular basis again. Tony Brown will look to build on his solid season-opener and hopefully we'll get to see Daniel Arias and Maurice Bell run some routes.
