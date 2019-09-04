Colorado QB Steven Montez spoke at length Tuesday during the Buffs' weekly press conference while offensive coordinator Jay Johnson addressed the media following Wednesday's practice. Here's what they had to say plus some additional food for thought.

Steven Montez throws the ball vs. the Huskers. Sept. 8, 2018 (Steven Branscombe / Getty Images)

Steven Montez on the rivalry with Nebraska: "We treat every week the same just as nameless, faceless opponents but with that being said, we do understand how deep this almost hatred goes for Nebraska. I know they don't like us either, but we're just going to go out there and play the best football we can for four quarters...atmosphere should be great and we're just excited to get out there and play." Nebraska has been chirping, the Buffs have not. I think that's half due to the way Mel Tucker rolls and also because Colorado comes off a victory against the Huskers — the losing team in this rekindling of a rivalry obviously is in the position more likely to hold a grudge. For those of you wanting a return to the genuine hatred between these two programs, yu might be continuously disappointed — Tucker is adamant that his players keep their mouths shut and do their talking on the football field.

Aaron Haigler (64) Tim Lynott (56) and Colby Pursell (65)walk off the field. Sept. 8, 2018 (Andy Branscombe / Getty Images)