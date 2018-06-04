CUSportsNation.com

IRVING, Texas – Former University of Colorado Buffaloes Rashaan Salaam and Michael Westbrook are two of 76 players on the 2019 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Also included on the 2019 divisional player candidate ballot is current CU assistant coach Ashley Ambrose.

In all, the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced the names of 76 players and six coaches from the FBS ranks and 100 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks that make up the 2019 ballot for induction.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the ballot when you think that more than 5.26 million people have played college football and only 997 players have been inducted," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell, who worked for the CU athletic department for seven years from his graduation in 1970 to 1976. "The Hall's requirement of being a first-team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and those actually elected to the Class will be part of a momentous year as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of college football in 2019."

This is the second consecutive year Westbrook has appeared on the ballot, but the first for Salaam.

Salaam and Westbrook were both first-team All-Americans off the 1994 Buff squad that went 11-1 with a victory over Notre Dame in the 1995 Fiesta Bowl and a season-ending ranking of No. 3.

Salaam won the first Heisman Trophy in Colorado history in 1994, easily winning by some 248 votes and 842 points. He was the fifth unanimous All-American in CU history that year, as he became just the fourth player in college football history at the time to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season.

In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy, Salaam also captured the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top running back, and the Walter Camp Trophy, presented to the national player of the year. Salaam in his three-year career rushed for 3,057 yards in 27 games with 33 touchdowns. He ended his career as only the second Buff to exceed 3,000 career rushing yards before opting to turn professional following his magical junior season.

Westbrook was a two-time first-team All-American, as he made the AFCA and Walter Camp teams as a senior in 1994 and the NEA squad as a sophomore in 1992 (the Associated Press tabbed him a second-teamer in '92). A two-time first-team All-Big Eight performer as a sophomore and a senior, he became only the third Buffalo receiver to earn all-league honors and was the first to be named twice. He exited his career as CU's all-time leader in both receptions (167) and receiving yards (2,548).

Colorado has eight former players or coaches already inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Those are: Byron White (inducted 1952), Joe Romig (inducted 1984), Dick Anderson (inducted 1993), Bobby Anderson (inducted 2006), Alfred Williams (inducted 2010), John Wooten (inducted 2012), Bill McCartney (inducted 2013) and Herb Orvis (2016).

Ambrose, who is now in his second stint on the coaching staff at Colorado, was a first-team All-American and led the nation in punt returns in 1991 as a senior at Mississippi Valley State. Ambrose was named the SWAC Defensive Back and Return Specialist of the Year in 1991 and was a first-team All-SWAC selection. He was a second-round draft pick out of Mississippi Valley State in 1992 and went on to play 13 seasons in the NFL.

The announcement of the 2019 Class will be made Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif.

The 2019 class will officially be inducted during the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, 2019, at the New York Hilton Midtown. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2019 season.