Colorado added its second inside linebacker transfer and its 24th scholarship transfer with Alabama ILB Demouy Kennedy’s commitment on National Signing Day.

Kennedy’s final season with the Crimson Tide was cut short after he suffered a season-ending knee injury against Arkansas. He played in the first five games of the 2022 season.

In his three years at Alabama, he saw action in 24 games, mostly on special teams. He made brief appearances on defense, recording one assisted tackle in 2022 and seven total tackles in 2021.

With the abbreviated season, he’ll have three years of eligibility left to play two seasons.

Coming out of Theodore High School, he was rated the No. 34 prospect and the No. 4 inside linebacker in the 2020 class and a five-star recruit.

Colorado’s new defensive coordinator Charles Kelly coached Kennedy previously at Alabama where he served as the associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Kennedy will work alongside experienced ILB Vonta Bentley who transferred from Clemson back in December.