Akil Jones' individual progression a reflection of the entire defense's
Colorado junior ILB Akil Jones has become the mainstay inside backer besides veteran and fellow junior Nate Landman since the Air Force game.
Jones was a guy that showed flashes of reliability earlier vs. Nebraska and since then, has improved his game to now, where he finds himself in a spot holding confidence from Landman and coaches alike.
Heading into the regular season finale tomorrow at No. 6 Utah, Jones' 44 unassisted tackles ranks fourth on the team. He has displayed the ability to regularly plug gaps, break through blocks, and disrupt opponents' plays in the backfield.
Jones' progression and development in 2019 is an individual representation of what we've seen across the board from this defense — reps for a lot of guys, Jones included, have been adding up, and the experience Colorado's players have gotten from regular action is showing.
"What we’ve tried to do all year is evolve to the players we’ve got," defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said. "The hard part about earlier in the year was that (the defense) was such a revolving door and so each week as we evolved, we had to figure out which group in there gave us the best chance (to win).”
This past weekend vs. Washington, Jones had nine total tackles – eight unassisted and one assisted. His season-high was the 10 total he recorded vs. Air Force, while against the Huskies, those eight solo tackles tied his 2019-best set against UCLA.Landman is a guy who expects the people around him to be able to handle their business. I
n interviews over the summer and early into the season, he was blunt but fair in describing Jon Van Diest and Jones' progression — that last word there is the key — both players were progressing but "progressing" in and of itself implies that work is still there to be done.
Landman had this to say about Jones earlier this week:
“Akil’s grown a lot," Landman said. "Akil is now not only someone that I can count on to do his job, but he’s turning into an X-factor guy and someone who can make a play when a play needs to be made, whether its a TFL or affecting the QB. He’s a solid player who now not only knows what he’s doing but what the whole defense is, scheme-(wise). I love playing next to Akil. He’s a great leader. People look up to him and he’s stepping into that role, too.”
That's pretty solid praise, and coming from a guy like Landman, who is a major leader on the defense, carries much weight.
“I feel like I’ve taken tremendous steps," Jones said. "Obviously I’ve still got a long way to go — the hay’s never in the barn, but it does feel good to be able to see your work paying off. I’m just hoping to continue to get better.”
While all that is well and good, Jones said that ILBs coach Ross Els has continued to challenge him in further upping his game.
“He says I have good footwork and am good with the hands and striking, but a lot of things he’s been harping on is being more physical and seeing the bigger picture; not just knowing your key but knowing everybody else and who could possibly end up being your man — noticing pullers and knowing where to go," Jones said. "Those are the next steps he hopes I can make the jump to.”
It goes without saying that the Buffs are riding high after back-to-back victories leading up to a tough showdown with the Utes on the road tomorrow. Locker room confidence is high and the Buffs, with much to fight for this weekend, seem primed and ready to give Utah their best shot in hopes of extending Mel Tucker's first season at the helm.
Colorado's players aren't paying much attention to the odds or spread on this one.
"Utah definitely is a great team, you can’t deny them that and I’m not trying to take away from them, but we’re coming out to play like they’re any other team," Jones said. "We’re not looking at them as high and mighty. We’re coming out to play their team, advance and try to make a bowl game.”
The Buffs and No. 6 Utah kickoff at 5:44 p.m. MST from Rice-Eccles Stadium.