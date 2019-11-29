Colorado junior ILB Akil Jones has become the mainstay inside backer besides veteran and fellow junior Nate Landman since the Air Force game. Jones was a guy that showed flashes of reliability earlier vs. Nebraska and since then, has improved his game to now, where he finds himself in a spot holding confidence from Landman and coaches alike.

Akil Jones makes a tackle vs. Nebraska (Courtesy of CUBuffs.com) (CUBuffs.com)

Heading into the regular season finale tomorrow at No. 6 Utah, Jones' 44 unassisted tackles ranks fourth on the team. He has displayed the ability to regularly plug gaps, break through blocks, and disrupt opponents' plays in the backfield. Jones' progression and development in 2019 is an individual representation of what we've seen across the board from this defense — reps for a lot of guys, Jones included, have been adding up, and the experience Colorado's players have gotten from regular action is showing. "What we’ve tried to do all year is evolve to the players we’ve got," defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said. "The hard part about earlier in the year was that (the defense) was such a revolving door and so each week as we evolved, we had to figure out which group in there gave us the best chance (to win).” This past weekend vs. Washington, Jones had nine total tackles – eight unassisted and one assisted. His season-high was the 10 total he recorded vs. Air Force, while against the Huskies, those eight solo tackles tied his 2019-best set against UCLA.Landman is a guy who expects the people around him to be able to handle their business. I n interviews over the summer and early into the season, he was blunt but fair in describing Jon Van Diest and Jones' progression — that last word there is the key — both players were progressing but "progressing" in and of itself implies that work is still there to be done.

"Akil is now not only someone that I can count on to do his job, but he’s turning into an X-factor guy and someone who can make a play when a play needs to be made." — Nate Landman