CUSportsNation - Additional notes & quotes from Colorado's first hoops preseason practice

Following Colorado's first preseason practice of the 2020-2021 campaign, head coach Tad Boyle and senior point guard McKinley Wright shared their thoughts regarding how it went and expectations for the season itself. Below are some additional notes and quotes from Wednesday's practice. Click here for a primary practice report and hear from Boyle, Wright IV and senior center Dallas Walton.

Redshirt freshman PG Keeshawn Barthelemy at Wednesday's practice (Courtesy of CU Sports Information)

1. Tad Boyle on the status of his freshmen, on the notes of adjusting to college ball, understanding the necessary terminology and fitting in to practice:

Boyle: “It’s way too early to even answer that because our fall preparation was so unusual. We started out with one player per basket and then we could go two-on-two. Then we had a no-contact rule with the Pac-12 put in place. Then we had the Boulder County order where we could only be in groups of one and groups of two as that progressed for 14 days. It has been the most unusual fall which unfortunately for our incoming freshmen, has maybe slowed their development, because we haven’t been able to go live." "We weren’t even able to guard the ball — play one-on-one basketball — all fall. So, when we start going five-on-five, their conditioning is affected, guys are just driving by people and you get frustrated as a coach. Then you remind yourself, ‘well, in a normal situation, in August and September and the first couple weeks of October, we would have been working on those kinds of things, but we weren’t able to work on them." "We’re a little bit behind, in terms of those freshmen. Conditioning has been an issue, but we’re getting better with that over the last four or five days. All of college basketball started today, that much we know. As long as we don’t have setbacks, I don’t think there’s huge advantages or disadvantages either way, but we’re a little but behind where we’d normally be — especially those freshmen.”

2. Wright IV on the NCAA granting winter sports athletes another year of eligibility:

Wright IV: “I know, coach (Boyle) knows, I think my teammates know — this is my last ride. I don’t plan on playing a season (in 2020-2021) and then coming back...for me, this is my last go-around.”

3. Boyle on Tulsa graduate transfer forward Jeriah Horne and how he's acclimating:

Boyle: “I would say that I expect more from Jeriah than I do the other freshmen but he is new to the program like the freshmen are. He’s got a lot of experience. He’s a very savvy player, has got great basketball IQ and Jeriah — he’s not the most athletic guy that we’ve had at that position, especially losing Tyler Bey — but he’s really smart and really crafty. He knows how to get his shot off and he can really shoot the ball from the perimeter." "We expect more out of him early and I need to probably coach him a bit harder and not treat him as a typical first-year player because he does have four years of college basketball under his belt. We’re going to need him to step up right away.”

4. Wright IV on how he plans to be a leader this season:

“I’m more of a coach this season. It’s like being a coach on the floor. We’ve got a lot of younger guys. I’ve been here three years now, I know everything coach (Boyle) is going to say, I know every play that we have, I know his rules, I know what’s going on in practice — the defensive breakdowns to the offensive breakdowns — everything." "For me, it’s just being like that coach on the floor, helping these young guys get in the right spot, making sure they’re taking care of their bodies and taking care of themselves off the court to prevent COVID — all types of stuff like that.”

5. Wright IV on redshirt freshman point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy: