Across enemy lines: A look at the Sun Devils with DevilsDigest
Colorado's best opportunity to get back in the win column will be waiting for them in Tempe on Saturday.
Arizona State currently sits at 1-4 this season with its only win coming in a close game against Southern Utah in the season opener. Head coach Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils are coming off their third straight loss and are pulling at strings as a handful of their starters are out with injuries.
DevilsDigest publisher Hod Rabino spoke with CU Sports Report ahead of the matchup to break down what to expect from the Sun Devils when they take the field against the Buffs this Saturday.
CU Sports Report: Where do you feel like Kenny Dillingham has fallen short and where do you feel like he's advanced the team?
Hod Rabino: Obviously, when the team is 1-4, there's more than just one, two shortcomings that are taking place. Talent wise, especially on the offensive line, I would say they're just not there yet. and not to like oversimplify what a good offense is, but if you don't have a good offensive line, it is just a bad domino effect from the, from there on out. Some of it obviously is injuries. ASU, maybe aside from Colorado, uh, is the team in the Pac-12 that's been hit with the most, the highest number of, significant injuries, so that definitely hasn't helped.
Then you got the whole issue at quarterback where he decides to go with a very talented true freshman as Jayden Rasaha, and after two games, you don't have him anymore. Then not one, but both of hiis backups, Trenton Bourget and Drew Pine, playing the same game and both of them get injured. Bourget is probably only playing right now just because he's the healthier between the two. Bourget had a good game against Cal, it was the best offensive performance for the Sun Devils, it's still not it, it's still not running smoothly. Definitely not running consistently.
