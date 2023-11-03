Colorado shook things up offensively this week with Pat Shurmur taking over play-calling duties from OC Sean Lewis, as the Buffs (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) look for a spark after taking four losses in their last five games.

They'll need one against a well-rounded Oregon State team (6-2, 3-2) that slotted in at No. 16 in the first College Football Playoff rankings this week.

We broke down the matchup with Oregon State here, but for further insight on the Beavers, we turn to OSU beat writer Brenden Slaughter, of BeaversEdge.com.