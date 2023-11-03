Colorado shook things up offensively this week with Pat Shurmur taking over play-calling duties from OC Sean Lewis, as the Buffs (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) look for a spark after taking four losses in their last five games.
They'll need one against a well-rounded Oregon State team (6-2, 3-2) that slotted in at No. 16 in the first College Football Playoff rankings this week.
Has DJ Uiagalelei met or exceeded your expectations going into the season and why?
Slaughter: For the most part, I would say he's met expectations, with some moments where he has exceeded and times where maybe less so. Bottom line, DJ Uiagalelei has been an upgrade over Oregon State's quarterback play a season ago, and that's helped Oregon State's offense be much more consistent and explosive this season. However, it hasn't always been perfect, notably with accuracy as he is completing 60% of his throws, but he was brought in to hit the big pass to complement the Beavers' dynamic ground attack and that's exactly what we've seen.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.