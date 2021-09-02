A look at the dozens of new 2023 offers Colorado issued on Sept. 1
Wednesday, Sept. 1 was the first day that college coaches across the country could initiate contact with Class of 2023 recruits and fittingly, there was a lot of action on the 2023 front in terms of offers CU dished out.
Below is a list of over two dozen Class of 2023 prospects who recently were offered by the Buffaloes.
1. Tabias Hinton, OLB, Hattiesburg, MS
2. Trey Holly, RB, Farmerville, LA (Rivals100 tailback just short of 5-star territory)
3. Stanton Ramil, OT, Alabaster, AL
4. Brett Norfleet, TE, Saint Charles, MO (Rivals250 TE, 4-star prospect)
5. Jonah Wilson, WR, Houston, TX (Profile lists him as a TE but Wilson recently said on Twitter that he's a WR)
6. Jaidyn Doss, WR, Peculiar, MO
7. Marvin Burks, S, St. Louis, MO (4-star Rivals250 prospect)
8. Jaylon Braxton, CB, Frisco, TX
9. Tyler Gant, DE, St. Louis, MO
10. Grant Gray, WR, Norco, CA
11. Brenden Jordan, S/ATH, Mansfield, TX (Rivals250, 4-star recruit)
12. Markis Deal, OG, Garland, TX (4-star recruit)
13. Enow Etta, DE, Colleyville, TX (4-star)
14. CJ Turner, CB, Star City, AR
15. Harvey Broussard, WR, St. Martinsville, LA
16. Andrew Rappleyea, TE, Milton, MA
17. Israel Carter, QB, Corona, CA
18. Victor Shaw, DE, Texarkana, TX
19. Vernon Glover, CB, Dickinson, TX
20. Avery Stuart, CB, Montgomery, AL
21. Koby Keenum, OL, Florence, AL
22. Jaden Rashada, QB, Pittsburg, CA
23. Victory Johnson, OLB, La Jolla, CA
24. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Mesa, AZ
25. Jayden Davis, S, Suwanee, GA